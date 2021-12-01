SPCA investigating alleged dog abuse in Sembawang condo

A woman can be seen hitting a golden retriever with a broom on her condo balcony at Skypark Residences in Sembawang.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has responded to a video where a woman is seen repeatedly beating a dog with a broom.

In the video uploaded on Facebook, a woman can be seen hitting a Golden Retriever with a broom on her condo balcony at Skypark Residences in Sembawang.

The video is almost 10 minutes long and appears to be a compilation of clips taken over different days.

In one instance, the woman repeatedly jabbed the dog with her broomstick while the animal cowered in a corner.

Facebook user Zoe Hannah uploaded the video online on Tuesday (Nov 30) after receiving it from the person who recorded it.

She had since reported the matter to the SPCA and Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

In response to a Stomp query, the SPCA said it was alerted to the case and has since reported it to the authorities for further enforcement action.

A spokesman told Stomp on Wednesday: "We hope the authorities will take firm action against the abuser and ensure the safety of the dog.

"The SPCA does not tolerate any abuse towards animals.

"Pet guardians have a responsibility towards the safety of their animals and should not resort to physical punishments or acts of abuse.

"We strongly encourage the use of humane and force-free training methods that are scientifically proven and backed by qualified professionals to build a positive learning environment for your pets.

"We thank members of the public who have come forward to share key information to assist with the investigations."