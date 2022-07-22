S'pore-bound bus overturns: 19 injured, S'porean girl, 6, unhurt

It is believed that the bus overturned when its driver lost control along Jalan Damansara in KL.

Nineteen people were taken to hospital after a double-decker tour bus en route to Singapore from Ipoh crashed in Kuala Lumpur at about 12.05am on Thursday (July 21).

Only one of the 24 passengers, a six-year-old girl, is Singaporean, and she is unhurt, according to Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News.

The others are said to be Malaysians.

It is believed that the bus overturned when its driver lost control along Jalan Damansara in KL.

The Malaysia Civil Defence Force said on Facebook on Thursday that it was alerted to the accident at about 12.40am. Its personnel, along with their counterparts from a fire station in KL, took the injured passengers to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

A video by Malaysian media showed the bus on its side with its front windscreen shattered. Malaysian reports said firemen broke the windscreen to rescue those trapped inside.

The bus belongs to Malaysia operator Sri Maju, which provides services between Singapore and Malaysia.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Maju and Malaysian police for comment.

This accident comes in the wake of another last week involving Singaporeans in Malaysia.

Last Wednesday (July 13), a tour bus carrying 20 passengers, mostly Singaporeans, collided with a lorry in the wee hours of the morning on the Karak Expressway near Genting Highlands.

The bus, which is run by Singapore operator Transtar Travel, was headed towards Genting Highlands from Singapore.

Two Singaporeans were hospitalised in Selayang Hospital on the outskirts of KL.