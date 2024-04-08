S'pore car broken into at JB hotel, cash stolen

A couple from Singapore had gone to Johor Bahru on April 4 to visit their nephew.

Mr Zhong, 32, told Shin Min Daily News that his uncle and aunt were staying at KSL Hotel & Resort. They parked their car at the carpark, which is shared between the hotel and KSL City Mall.

When the couple were going home on April 5, they found the door to the driver's seat and the boot open.

"There were hundreds of dollars in cash and some new clothes in the car, all of which had been taken," said Mr Zhong.

A police report was made and a complaint filed with the hotel. However, there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the carpark that had the couple's car in view.

"From what I could see, there were only three or four CCTV cameras in the entire carpark and none caught the theft on camera," said Mr Zhong, adding that his family will not stay at the hotel in future.