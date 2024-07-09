S'pore car catches fire at JB checkpoint

The incident reportedly happened at the vehicle exit lane leading towards Singapore.

A Singapore-registered car caught fire at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor on July 8.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the car went up in flames at the vehicle exit lane leading towards Singapore at the Malaysian checkpoint.

A video of the incident circulating on Facebook shows the front of the car on fire. At least three counters near the vehicle are closed.

Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat was quoted by NST as saying that the incident took place at about 8.15pm, and that the Singaporean driver was unhurt.

He said firefighters at the scene took about 25 minutes to completely extinguish the flames.

The state fire and rescue department will investigate the cause of the fire and assess the losses incurred, he added.

Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Nizam Mohammad told NST preliminary checks showed that the fire likely started from the car’s engine. The blaze spread rapidly and damaged about 60 per cent of the vehicle.

The emergency rapid response team stationed at the Sultan Iskandar Building had contained the fire before his team arrived at the scene, he added.