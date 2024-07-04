 18 taken to hospital in accident involving tipper truck, lorries, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

18 taken to hospital in accident involving tipper truck, lorries

The accident occurred along the AYE towards MCE before the Benoi Road exit in the morning of July 4.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Jul 04, 2024 03:10 pm

Eighteen people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two lorries and a tipper truck on the AYE on the morning of July 4.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along the AYE towards MCE before the Benoi Road exit at 6.35am.

A video of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook shows a tipper truck and two lorries behind it on the right-most lane of the expressway. Some debris can be seen in front of one of the lorries.

A police car, two ambulances and a fire truck can also be seen in the background.

A 43-year-old male lorry driver and 17 male passengers from the two lorries, aged between 19 and 47, were taken conscious to the hospital, police said.

SCDF said 10 men were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and the other eight men were taken to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ROAD SAFETYACCIDENTS - TRAFFICAYEMCE