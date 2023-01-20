S'poreans can start using immigration e-gates at Johor checkpoints

The new measure is one of the short-term solutions aimed at relieving human congestion at both checkpoints.

JOHOR BARU — Starting Friday, Singaporeans can use the electronic gate (e-gate) facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru, said Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Previously, the e-gate facilities were only limited for the use of local Malaysian passport holders. From today we are providing access to the e-gate facilities for Singaporeans who use e-passports,” Datuk Seri Saifuddin was quoted as saying in Malay Mail.

He added that the new measure is one of the short-term solutions aimed at relieving human congestion at both checkpoints. Datuk Seri Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting on Tackling Congestion at the Johor Causeway at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex on Friday.

Singaporeans who want to use the e-gate facility must hold e-passports with a validity period of at least three months, said the minister.

“In addition to that, Singapore visitors need to submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online three days before travel, and also to verify their biometrics at the Immigration counter for the first time,” he said.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin was accompanied by other government officials when he visited the Johor Causeway at 5am on Friday.

He said the immigration department will also expand the use of e-gates to travellers from other low-risk countries such as Brunei, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.