Staycation mess: Guests wait hours to check in at Furama

The queue at the lobby of Grand Park Orchard in December last year, when a surge in bookings caused long delays for guests checking-in.

Planning a staycation? Well if you’re set for a stay at Furama City Centre, bring an iPad or a book with you while you’re waiting to check in.

A TikTok video of a snaking check-in queue at the hotel in Chinatown went viral last Sunday (Dec 19), with more than 110,000 views and 180 comments.

TikToker cipakcipak, from the in-video caption, warned others about the minimum two-hour wait for checking-in at the hotel. Apparently, the queue extended from the reception area down an escalator.

The TikToker's staycation experience did not improve once they were finally checked-in – the room was not ready for new guests either.

Blankets and bedsheets were not neatly arranged and leftovers from previous occupants were still in the fridge.

A Furama City Centre spokesperson told AsiaOne: "As it is the festive peak season, we are also facing the same problems as the other hotels that have reopened recently and are running staycations during this period.

“The health and safety of our guests are our utmost priority and we are constantly reviewing and refining our procedures to ensure a smooth stay for everyone."

December last year saw similar delays to hotel check-ins because of the sudden surge in demand. The hotel lobbies of Pan Pacific Singapore and Grand Park Orchard, to name a few, saw long queues of guests waiting for up to four hours just to check in.