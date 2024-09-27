 Scoot adds more flights for Dec-Feb, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Scoot adds more flights for Dec-Feb

Sep 27, 2024 04:08 pm

Singapore's budget airline Scoot on Sept 27 announced that it will be adding more flights in anticipation of stronger demand from December to February. 

Scoot chief commercial officer Calvin Chan said: “We are happy to announce more flights to popular destinations such as Australia, Japan and South Korea to cater to higher demand especially during the holidays and festive season.”

Travellers can expect more flights to cities including Melbourne, Perth, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo. 

Starting November, flights to Chiang Mai will be increased from 10 to 11 times a week and Hanoi, five to six.

Changes in December include an additional flight to Perth and Melbourne weekly. The flights will be increased to twice daily starting January 2025. 

Three more flights will be mounted to Seoul (Incheon) via Taiwan. 

Flights to Davao will increase from seven to nine times a week. Flights to Balikpapan and Makassar will each increase from three to four times weekly.

