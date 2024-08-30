Sterra apologises for false claims about tap water, air purifier

National water agency PUB reiterated that tap water in Singapore is safe to drink.

Filtration company Sterra has issued a public apology and a commitment to cease false and misleading claims about its brand of air and water purifiers, and Singapore's tap water.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) launched an investigation earlier this year following complaints, including one from national water agency PUB, regarding a Sterra online advertisement.

The ad falsely claimed that Singapore's tap water is unsafe for direct consumption unless filtered using Sterra purifiers.

The investigation also uncovered additional misleading practices by Sterra, CCCS said in a statement on Aug 30.

Three air purifiers marketed as made in Singapore are actually manufactured in China.

Additionally, two water purifiers advertised as "Korean" are neither sourced nor manufactured in Korea, but are made in China.

The "usual" prices used for comparison with discounted offers are not genuine and never offered to any customer.

Following the investigation, Sterra has undertaken to implement an internal policy to ensure marketing materials comply with fair trading laws.

The company has also committed to publishing a 30-day apology on its website and social media channels regarding the misleading advertisement and will collaborate with the Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS) and PUB to resolve consumer complaints and clarify any misleading advertisements.

The company's directors have also pledged not to engage in future unfair trade practices.

"Consumers must be able to make informed decisions based on accurate information," said CCCS Chief Executive Mr Alvin Koh. "Misleading marketing undermines consumer trust and gives dishonest businesses an unfair advantage."

PUB also issued a statement in response to Sterra's public apology saying it will not condone any false or misleading claims made by companies like Sterra to promote their products.

"Such claims could impact public confidence in Singapore’s drinking water," the agency said.

A Facebook advertisement by the company in February 2024 had attempted to mislead the public into thinking that tap water contains harmful micro-organisms such as bacteria and algae.

PUB reiterated that tap water in Singapore is safe to drink and complies with environmental public health regulations and is also well within the WHO guidelines for drinking water quality.

"There is no need for any point-of-use water treatment of filtering devices to further treat the water," PUB said.

The CCCS also commended Mr Clarence Sim, who first exposed Sterra's misleading advertisement in February 2024.

Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and conduct their own research before making purchases.

Consumers encountering unfair trade practices can seek assistance from the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) at www.case.org.sg or by calling 6277 5100.