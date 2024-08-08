From the streets of Hong Kong to Orchard Road, next stop Milan
ETHEL NEO, 32
Eclat by Oui founder
Tell me or tell us more about this particular business of yours.
So this business actually started when I lost my engagement ring.
The one that he gave me was a five figure engagement ring when we were in Hong Kong.
So I think this got me quite traumatized.
And that was when we decided to go down to a jewelry street in Hong Kong to go and, like, find a diamond alternative.
Yeah.
So that's what really sparked it.
La.
Oh, yeah.
So interesting.
Yeah.
So in that sense, which part of Hong Kong?
There's this jewelry street.
I can't remember.
What's the name of the jewelry street?
Hang Google.
But it's a very famous, like, a jewelry street because Hong Kong is very.
It's known for their.
I like craftsmanship.
And this was in which year?
2017.
And then.
So you went to look for something and then.
So when you say, it's just.
That was how it started off.
What was that particular.
What was the catalyst?
What was the thing that, oh, maybe we should do this.
I think it's more of, like, friends because, like, I wore it for a couple of months and no one knew that it wasn't my real engagement ring.
So then, like, when I finally, like, told them the truth, then they're like, oh, you know, so fun, you know, that kind of thing.
So actually, I started selling to friends.
So I was, back then, I was still teaching and it was like my side business.
And then, because I'm.
I don't know if I can say that I'm not a very organized person.
So, like, I got, like, some of the orders mixed up when it was, like, friends of friends.
Then he told me that, like, you know, maybe it's time that I should have a system to kind of track the orders and who purchased from us, blah, blah, blah, then.
Yeah.
So it was his idea to come up with.
We started something like, maybe more like a home base.
Yeah, yeah, correct.
Home base.
There was a very up to what said, you know, there was, like, no proper system for us.
Yeah, this was all in.
Do you remember which month you say 2017, or do you start to.
Then.
Yeah, after that, we started having, like, a website, then we website, then we need, like, photos.
And then it kind of got quite real.
You know, we really had to answer to customers, people that we don't have any relation, because we went website already.
So once website, you were collecting authors.
From people that I don't know.
Yeah.
You don't know.
Yeah, correct.
So the one was quite, of course, quite new la for us.
So you went from home base and then you went onto the website, how long was it that you were dabbling before you decided to have a bigger moki after school?
How long?
Maybe about a year.
Yeah, about a year.
I mean, in terms of the dates, if you are not too sure, we can always come back because it's not video, so you can always come back.
Let me.
So it was about a year that.
You decided to get.
And then.
So maybe take us through the process.
What made you decide?
So from the time you say, let's go and look for it, do you have to weigh the hooks and horns?
And then what?
How do you decide?
This has been your.
Was this where you first started your shop?
Oh, no, I thought it was somewhere else.
Yeah, we didn't start a shop until, like, maybe 2019.
And it's been here?
Yeah, it's been here all the way.
We renovated.
Okay.
So initially we started it off as a pop up.
Then when the demand grew and customers keep coming back, then we decided to just treat it as a permanent shock.
So we did a major rental after Covid.
And then how did you.
In terms of.
We just go with, like, first of all, like, how.
How did you publicize.
I mean, how did she sit by word.
And now, because I also understand initially, I mean, when I was having some chat with your mum, she mentioned that, oh, actually, your parents tell your teachers and what she calls the book working professionals.
So they're definitely not, like, friends of your parents.
Yeah.
So you're very independent.
So maybe you can share with us what were your, like, marketing strategy and then how did you do publicity for your.
So that people are aware that this designer that.
So through word of mouth, I think it reached stagnant point because there's just, like, so many.
So many people we can, like, spread over to then.
So when we started the website, we had a lot of.
We have high hopes that, oh, you know, you know, we are going to, you know, start, like, this business, blah, blah, blah.
But then when it actually came down to it, we both quit our jobs.
Then the demand actually went down.
So I think we were quite worried at that point of time.
And then we decided that maybe we can partner in with flowers.
So we started to target men.
So we did flowers, and then we say, oh, you know, you can put it as, like, a proposal ring or, like, you know, as a gift to men.
But what we didn't realize was that for men, it's a very one off purchase.
It's not repeat purchase, and it's bad for our business.
So every single time the guys, like, buy one time, then maybe, like, you know, after that, they're not going to buy it again.
But what we did realize was that their partners actually came back to us buying, like, necklace, buying, like, earrings.
Yeah.
Other accessories.
So we thought, okay, I think, guys, is definitely not, like, our target audience.
So you shifted.
We shifted to, like, woman all the way.
Then we wanted to get.
So then, like, I think maybe the Instagram scene, like, was just, like, starting when it wasn't as, like, as big as what it is now.
And then I started reach out to, like, different kols.
But I think there was a stigma with this diamond alternative.
Like, a diamond simulant is like, they would think that, oh, you know, it's faked up and I'm nothing going to, like, wear it, you know, so it was very hard to get them to actually publicize for us, you know, even though we said, I know we're going to, like, pay you, but, you know, they don't really want it.
So back then, it was hard, but I think we somehow, like, even started.
Thinking of using influencers.
Yeah.
Yeah.
So we were using.
We were trying to reach out to influencers, but then it was.
Yeah, it was hard.
But then I think we just, like, somehow managed to, like, pull through.
Yeah.
I still don't know, like, what we did.
And then, um, I think I was very sensitive.
I was, like, telling Peter, I don't want to, like, use, like, you know, my dad's name.
I don't want anybody to know, like, who I am at all.
But, yeah, I mean, at least you.
You build your own success, or even you learn through your failures all by yourself.
So you don't have to do that.
Because if you have been successful, then you.
At the back of mind, we wonder, hey, are these people.
Yeah, because of my dad, because of what I'm operating.
All because of the debt.
Right.
Hello.
So I told him.
So I think even though we were.
We were quite popular on social media, like, maybe in 2018, 2019, no one actually knew, like, who I was until.
I think, we opened the shop.
Until we opened the shop.
He's bragging, right?
Like, you know, those, like, congratulatory flowers, just to check whether we were okay or not, you know, what is Jane Doe in your shop?
You know, I was like, oh, dear.
When we started, for two, three years, nobody knew.
Oh, it was really only when y'all had the shop.
But it's just a very simple post, so it's not, like, very editorial kind.
Yeah, I faintly remember, but I say it's the bragging rights as the dad, you know, the sense of pride.
Right?
Yeah.
So.
Yeah, I think.
I think before that, because all along, when she.
Even when she was studying, right, she actually had failed.
She has different businesses that failed her to this.
So this is not her first business.
So for her, I think I respect her tenacity, determination to follow through, even though she failed to, of times, I think she found something that works.
Then she continued.
So I think that failure experiences helped her.
It helped.
Right.
Okay, so maybe you can share with us a couple of the stuff that you dabbled in and then you didn't.
When I was studying in Australia, so I'm not sure if you're familiar with workshops in Singapore.
Yes.
Live journey.
So there was a lot of.
It was, like, very hot in Singapore, but then it was.
There was nothing in Melbourne in Australia.
So I said, you know, I want to be, like, maybe the first block shop there, and I want to, like, target, maybe the asian students.
There were a lot of singaporean, like, Malaysians there.
So I brought, like, I bought stocks from City Plaza and then, like, in my luggage, I bring, like, two luggages, but everything was out of stocks.
And I would bring all the way to, like, Melbourne and then, like, I would take photos over the weekends and then, like, try to sell it to, like, my friends, but it didn't work out, I think.
I also don't know why it didn't work out.
La probably because of the taste of australian taste is very different from Singapore.
And I think people, or maybe like, Singaporeans and Malaysians, they were not keen to be paying australian price for, like, a Singapore, like, product, you know?
So we were trying to target to, like, Australians, but it wasn't their style.
So in the end, I had to sell it off at, like, a flea market.
So every weekend we were carrying, like, me and my friend, we were just, like, carry, like.
Like, lots of, like, stocks to sell that flea market.
And even though it was, like, heavily discounted, it was also, like, maybe you sell, like, one two piece only, and then we are bringing, like, more than 50 pieces there, you know?
Yeah.
So it was like, it was tough for us, like, because we both, like, putting our savings inside.
Yeah.
But I think, like, that really, like, taught me that, you know, every market is.
Is different.
You know, it's like, there's no one size fits all because that was what I thought.
Whatever it was in Singapore, you know, it's gonna work in Australia.
So now I think we try to buy that in our business as well, that, like, you know, we're very careful when we try to step into the new markets, and that is, like, what's a painful, lesson learned.
Experience.
But it was that kind of experiencing the best.
And you didn't because of this, like, felt a setback.
And then you decide that, no, I'm not gonna try.
So this enterprising spirit, do you think you got it from.
Anyway, FYI, I will try.
I'm just trying not to bring in mention I may have to.
No choice but just say, you know who you are.
Otherwise, I won't go into.
Yeah, I won't that connection any much more because it's really about you and your business and nothing about.
Okay, thank you so much.
Appreciate that.
So we talked about that then.
Covid hit, of course, what was the biggest challenge that we faced day to day.
Yeah.
So definitely our sales, like, was hit because there were no events, there were no weddings.
So, like, our business people deep.
But very interestingly, we realized that our.
The sales of our earrings, like, shot up.
So I think it's because people had to do zoom.
Oh.
And then.
And then it's not like this thing where it went off because, like, people.
Yeah, that's interesting.
So our earrings, I shut down.
We were like, you know, so we were busy, like, restocking on our earrings.
So you say shocked up.
Can you.
Are you able to, like, give maybe a rough.
You know, you used to sell how many in a month?
And then you realize that during COVID.
You get the sales double, I think.
Okay.
Maybe from, like, a double digit.
I think it shot up to, like, I can't remember, like, maybe got three digits.
So for a small business like us.
Yeah, it was quite.
We were quite happy la back then because it was really taking a deep.
So I think any, like, good news work.
Yeah, it's great for us.
Kind of motivation.
Yeah, it is, actually.
Never mind.
You know, that's correct.
And I think back then, during COVID we didn't know, like, when was the end.
So, you know, if still kept continuing this way, you know, we might actually have to, like, close it down.
Yeah.
Oh, yeah.
2020.
So during that period, you also cannot come down.
The shop is also, like, close.
Yeah.
So you did, like, delivery.
Yeah, had to do delivery.
Wow.
So that is.
That was the challenge.
And then you guys got over it.
Now, tell me, what's the most rewarding aspect of your work?
Is it the.
Okay, sorry, I may be backtrack first.
So whatever you're doing is, do you do the designs yourself?
Is it very spoke to.
I mean, that I can come to you and say, hey, look, can you do this for me?
I want a design like this.
Can you just take me through the design part?
So actually, our pieces are very classic pieces.
They are not like overly complicated.
I wouldn't say like, we don't really focus a lot on customization because very classic.
So it's like really everyday wear that suits every woman for like, you know, movie or night, that kind of thing.
Yeah.
So, like, design, the design process is not too hard for us.
Yeah.
So she does the design and the marketing and everything that's aesthetic, customer facing.
She does the shot layout, you know, even the website, how the pictures and the color scheme.
Everything she does last is the more beautiful aesthetic for me.
I do the back end, all the Saigon, all the other things that we have different roles.
So for her, the reason why she wants to do the classic design is because we don't want to complicate the sales process.
So, of course, if we do bespoke or we do customization, it will take a longer time.
You need really a dedicated salesperson to talk to the person, to customize, to see exactly what she want, what she don't want.
So that one will take a long time.
So of course, as a small business, the important thing is that we can move the business fast.
So that was the main intention.
So that was how it started.
And it's easier to put it on a website, also people to click and check out rather than too many options.
But maybe in the future we will consider, depending how fast we go along.
And right now it's really still just the two of you.
We have a team.
Five people.
We have five in the office, two in the, in the shop.
Yeah.
So about seven, seven to eight.
Headcount.
Hey, more impressive than mine.
Okay, I'm only a team of six, including myself.
We're revamping the website, so we moved out straight times.
So we're revamping the website, so.
But we are currently producing for two websites, PMP and strong.
How many pieces do you sell?
Generally in a month?
And then what's your popular regulator?
We can also, or you can send me visuals of it, actually, so maybe you can share.
Like what, what you notice is that, hey, this is so popular.
So this is so popular.
And this, this type of design is very popular.
I think most Singaporeans, we like to humble brag.
So we don't want to wear things that are very, like for Indonesia, right?
Like maybe I, you know, the ladies like to wear like very loud, very huge diamonds, coloured diamonds.
Singapore like, men, we don't like, we just want to wear, like, you know, a diamond stud, but the diamond stack maybe must be bigger than usual.
Yeah.
Yeah.
You know, that kind of.
So these are the pieces that were really, like, move.
That moves quite fast for us.
Okay.
Yeah.
And that would be more earrings.
Yeah, earrings, bracelets and necklaces.
Okay.
Yeah.
For rings, I think people don't really change their rings, like, as much.
Yeah.
So especially if it's like, you know, an engagement ring.
So I think the pivot from the men started targeting the men to women.
Right.
Actually help a lot because women actually have a lot of repeat purchase.
So, of course, I mean, marketing cost, it's easier to retain a customer.
Right.
Than to acquire the customer.
So we like that repeated purchase from.
From the ladies.
So before COVID events or even like, insurance agents, housing agents, or bankers, they want to show.
So they were wear, and then they were soap it up.
They got dinner, they got.
I don't know.
Yeah.
So it's not just weddings and all.
So it becomes a very regular kind of thing.
So, actually, we had a very good regular pool of customers.
And that so called nature of events has become more diverse.
If you're talking wedding, how many weddings can you see one person have?
So when you appeal to that female audience, that working ol kind of segment, I think, really worked for us.
And the first sale actually, that we made in 2017.
Right.
Was the happiest moment because can you imagine?
Even if we talk about diamond simulator, it's not real diamond.
It's 300 over dollars.
But you will check out $200 of a diamond, and you haven't wear that.
You haven't looked in the mirror how I look on you.
Let's check out online like that.
So that was the point where we were confident that give us the confidence to say that this one can.
I mean, it's like, usually you try my $300 and even it's a shirt you also try.
Right.
Yeah.
That doesn't have maybe the virtual reality thing, but I mean, you still look at the mirror, how it suits your face, your fingers, you know, that kind of thing.
Yeah.
Do you think?
Okay, but that was in 2017.
That was even pre Covid.
It wasn't like because Covid sort of because Covid changed a lot.
Changed a lot in the way how people shot in January.
But this has nothing to do because it happened before that.
And of course, the reason why we didn't have a physical shot at the pilot, because we wanted to start small.
We don't have too many overheads so it's more of like an experiment kind of thing.
First fans say, okay, can do.
They encourage her.
They say, hey, really cannot tell the difference between real and diamond simulators.
Then we just do that.
We just set up a simple website and then we sell.
Then only when we have the confidence and say, okay, people want to try, people want to see, then we have a physical shock.
So that was how it moved.
But coming back to the COVID question, so, thank God.
The time we had two collagen.
So overall, the jewelry sales, deep asset for earrings.
But generally it's still slow during the COVID period.
So thankfully, we have two qualities.
Collagen that we started right before the circuit breaker in April.
So the actual collagen was our second business that was born.
But we didn't time it.
Like, it just so happened that after we do our R and D, the base was right.
And then we prepare the packaging, and we just launched then Covid.
So that was how that sustained us.
In terms of pro collagen that are you're still doing on a.
But if you have another team that's managing it.
Uh, true collagen is more.
It's more like auto run because we don't have new, like, flavors every month.
And like, it's very.
There's a very routine.
Very routine.
So the factory was.
Our factory was sent to NTUC warehouse.
Then NTUC will distribute to the different outlets, finance, finance outlets.
So we don't have to bother about that too much.
So it's only through fair price, currently fair price and one or two.
How much then, like this orchard they have.
Then the online sales, we have a regular pool of drivers that will deliver for us everywhere.
So we managed.
So they come and collect from our.
Office and they would just auto run then at least you don't have to really?
Yeah.
And then we just need to answer some customer queries.
Lahd, when is the delivery very strong.
I remember that during the time when that.
The last event.
Right.
I mean, I remember the two of you were headed off for the show.
Oh, yeah, sure.
The campaign shoot.
So maybe you can tell us, like, a lot while the business is here.
Have you first meet first?
Have you all, like, diversified into other countries?
And then the other thing is, of course, you are participating.
Are you participating in more related events to kind of, like, want maybe to get experience or to know what.
How the market industry is developing?
Or are you, like, you know, actively participating in more events?
I think, like, for that one, it's actually a campaign because we were launching our lap grown diamond.
So we engaged an influencer to do like a photo shoot, a video shoot basically.
So in Singapore because like I think our landscape is quite limited and like, I like, I like, I like landscape.
I like nature.
So that's why we went there to like shoot like that.
There were like sand dunes and very, very nice like beaches there.
So that's what we do like campaign.
I think it kind of grabs people's attention because, you know, cassia landscape is different.
And then like the Kol herself, you know, where she talked about, you know, her entire like travel and I know what she do.
So I think that was, that was generate some interest.
So that was a big campaign because from diamond similar.
This is right.
We go to rental diamond.
So actually lab grown diamond and natural diamond, they are the same chemical property.
It's just that one is man made, one is found in nature.
So that's the difference and the price point.
So for people who say, okay, got no budget, then go for diamond simulator, a little bit of budget, then you go for let go.
If you are super, super rich, then you won't bother about us anymore.
So we try to have two segments of the market right now.
So that is our, this year, our plan, our direction to go into labgirth.
Then for events.
Then we're gonna announce.
Announce, yeah.
So there was someone from Europe who was actually quite interested in our brand.
And I think they really like our design because I think they find it that it's very simple but it's elegant at the same time.
So they invited us to join like, Milan Fashion Week in September.
So we will be joining Milan fashion week.
Actually, we haven't told anyone about this year.
Like the first.
Yeah.
So we will be joining our Milan fashion week in two months time.
Yeah.
And we're very excited.
I got a hint of this.
Really?
My mom, she was very excited.
I think you can they allow you all up to five people or something.
Pass for them to like.
She was very happy because I told her, you know, it's, it's probably not like a super big thing because, you know, we are just like such a small bed.
But she's like.
She wants to be there.
Yeah.
So yellow.
Even when my son goes out, just take one simple.
I mean, you are now just a simple top of the grade.
I mean, top of the level.
Her dad actually pushed her filming by one week.
The two of them and one of her brothers.
Yeah.
Okay, maybe before I go to the next question, very quick one.
So your pieces are priced at from what the base, let's say for a pair of earrings, it could cost like.
What I call the lowest, 280 to 200, that's the lowest price.
And it can go up for about 1000 and 5008 thousand, 5008 la, depending on diamond simulants.
Okay, then lab drones.
It starts from about 2000.
So now we break into two categories, or the diamond simulant and lab pro diamond, two brick umbrella to encompass the two things.
So we go now a bit it to the singaporean aspects.
Okay, so how do you see your work contributing to the singaporean landscape?
I think, first of all, we provide an alternative for consumers in general, Singapore consumers, right.
To afford that kind of luxury, affordable luxury, to be able to be confident about themselves, about women empowerment, think about choice that they can make.
You know, if you buy a natural diamond, maybe ten, over thousand, 20,000 for one or two carat, right?
You can buy 100 pieces of the diamond simulant, so you'll be empowered people with choice.
All right, people.
There are also people, guys who use it as a proposal ring.
So diamond simulant.
So last night, it used to be a stigma, right?
Diamond to go and propose.
But nowadays in this generation, more and more people are open to that.
They say that they are more practical.
Even the girls will tell their fiancee, their boyfriend, and say, hey, don't spend so much on the diamond.
Just get a simple one.
The significance, the meaning behind it.
We save the money, we go honeymoon, or we save the money, save money, get the btO, do renovation.
So more practical considerations, I would say.
So I think we have help to help this target audience, you know, to have more choices, to have more choices, make wiser choices with their money if budget is limited.
And also we are part of the one tree planted movement, so a portion of our sales actually goes into tree planting.
So for every sale we do, we actually plant one tree.
So at the end of the year, we consolidate.
Then we, like, give them one cheap planter, like manila, give them pantries.
So we actually got our staff, our whole company, one or two years back.
So near Bunkeng, the area opposite the King George place.
Everybody went, plant tree.
How many trains did you plant that plan?
Two.
Two trees.
Two trees.
But that one was more of a significant, more of an experience thing, like, just go get our hands.
It's expensive.
And to plant tree in Singapore.
Yeah, of course.
That's why I'm asking how many?
I'm not expecting to hear 1020 trees.
No, no, no.
But in the one tree planted, it only takes how much?
I think less than ten USD to plant, like, one tree.
So I think it's a lot more affordable.
And they plant a lot of trees that one will.
What is a favorite singaporean memory that you cherish?
It may not be related to what.
You'Re doing now, but, yeah, I think.
I missed, because I grew up in, like, the late nineties.
Right.
I think I really missed the days where there were no phones.
There were no, like, social media.
So I think spending time with my parents without the use of phones back then, I think it's something that I do miss.
Yeah.
So that there was, like, a lot of, like, face to face, like, talking, playing with, like, sand, you know, going outdoors, doing these kind of activities.
But now, you know, everyone has a phone in their face, so.
So as parents, your kids, do you like them?
You give them screen time, but it's very limited.
Also, you do, you do, you do limit the screen time?
I have to limit the same time, yeah.
So you're not the kind of parents, like, the minute they want to eat.
Or what you try to like.
So now it's your italian to eat first, then you can play.
So the reward is play, but you finish your food.
That's very positive.
So it's like half an hour.
Yeah.
What's your favorite scene?
Foreign dish?
Any favorite store can say, man, I can say.
You can say, we have not decided whether we want.
What makes you.
This one is very important.
I think, like, having studied abroad, I think when.
Like, I think Singaporeans.
I think people are always very impressed when I say that, like, I'm Singaporean or I hold, like, a Singaporean, like, you know, passport, you know, you really want to know, like, why such a small country can produce, like, you know, such brilliant people?
You know, I think, um, I don't know whether can say this la, but, um, when I was in Australia, you know, like, maybe like, academics wise out of, like, so many countries, I think we are the most competent in, you know, even though we look asian, but you look Chinese, but, you know, we can.
I speak English really, really well.
So a lot of the locals, they know they are very impressive, like, how our range of vocabulary and how we can communicate and converse with them, you know, in a very, like, easy to understand.
Easy to understand.
Then to help you along, maybe just to expand on your answer, would you also agree that Singaporeans are very resilient?
Singaporeans.
Singaporeans, yeah.
Actually they are, right?
Yeah.
I think your parents are young, very resilient.
You are like one of the embodiment your business feel.
But then you need to try.
I think it also has to go back to our education.
Yeah.
Are you sure?
Everybody comes out like, oh.
But we had to.
We were taught to like keep pushing, keep pushing through, even fear, also keep pushing through, you know, so like, I think, you know, even if you have, even if you are in different bending, you know, they will put you in a class and then DJ will continue to push you as a, as a band, you know, they don't like leave you out or like say that, okay, you can do something like easier.
So I think education, right.
It's not just only about the stuff that you study, the academic part of it, but it's also the process.
So actually, I feel that a lot of people say that whatever you study, you won't use at work.
It's generally true.
Why do you use maths or you go and study physics or that, you know, when you come out to work do marketing, you won't use that.
But I think it's a process of learning and failing and then improving, doing the correction and say that you can be better the next time.
So it is that grinding of the Singapore education system that helps to mold us that when we come out to work, at least, no, we fail.
We don't like, but we still have to do it.
And he teaches us that it's something you don't like, but you still have to do it.
You go to work.
You cannot say, I don't like, I don't work.
So it is the kind of training since schooling days, right?
That will bring us, you know, into adulthood.
I think that is the transfer of the kind of soft skills that we.
Just wear, ting kua lah.
Because from young, really we thought like, you know, we must be very thin.
Hua.
Okay.
The last formal question, what is okay?
And this you can take into consideration because you both are parents.
Yes, I think they feel that, like, more trustworthy.
Yeah, it is the same.
I mean, it's a bit of discrimination, but it's the same kind of discrimination that we asian or Singaporeans face last time in the past, in the eighties and the nineties, when Angmor come to Singapore, foreign talent.
So then obviously they already have an upper upper hand advantage just based on where you come from.
So I think now Singapore has that advantage.
So I think it's good that we have come, come to where we are today.
Okay, just sop questions.
Can I get your ages, please?
3232-3933 like 33 this year.
How about it's not my birthday, so it's 32.
Correct.
And 39.
So birthday party.
Okay.
And your boys?
Oh, my boy.
And six.
He's not six yet.
Oh, three and three and five.
Three and five next year by me.
One.
Oh, yeah, because not six yet.
You don't have any affliations or anything or stress.
That's right.
Yeah.
Are you all like, stressing over the.
Actually, I wasn't stressed, but I see my friends around me also stressed now, also.
Oh, my God.
Also wear stress.
It's always a peer pressure.
Do the both of you have, like, a certain expectation or a certain agreement on how.
How you want your kids, your boys, or at least the number one in terms of school?
I think, like, I just really want him to.
Will you be like the tiger mom in your dad?
Actually, I think I am.
I think I'm a tiger mom.
But the thing is that it's not more of, like, the score that he get.
I really want him to put in the effort, because when you come out to work, it's really like, you know, you need to put in the effort.
I don't want him to be, like, smart, and then he thinks that, like, you know, I don't have to do anything.
Yeah, it's not.
Yeah.
So I really see the effort in him.
Actually, after the Milan, we are going to Paris.
We have a pop up shop.
There.
Goes Milan is in September.
Then after that, you.
Is it directly.
So for Milan, we are flying to Paris.
Actually, we just go there to take a look, to take some photos for portfolios.
But we have the team there.
00:37:21 SPK_3
The european team will help us to manage the store like the tofu man.
00:37:24 SPK_3
So it will not be the full range of what we sell in Singapore, but it's a limited curated range so that they have too many complications, like the ring size, so everybody different size and different colors, so too many variations.
00:37:35 SPK_3
Very hard to sell.
00:37:36 SPK_3
So, like earrings, things like, not so many sizes.
00:37:38 SPK_3
So they will help us to do the fulfillment.
00:37:40 SPK_1
How long is the.
00:37:41 SPK_3
Is it three?
00:37:42 SPK_2
Uh, yeah, three months.
00:37:43 SPK_2
Three months.
00:37:44 SPK_2
Three months.
00:37:45 SPK_3
So you want to.
00:37:48 SPK_3
So, like, you asked about the exposure.
00:37:50 SPK_3
So we wanted that to give our brand some international presence and some exposure and to see what the taste like of the Europeans.
00:37:57 SPK_3
But actually just also forgot that when we started online, we also have overseas customers.
00:38:02 SPK_3
Because when you sell on the web.
00:38:03 SPK_3
Right.
00:38:03 SPK_3
It's worldwide.
00:38:04 SPK_1
Yes, correct.
00:38:04 SPK_1
It's not, like, limited to local in that sense.
00:38:08 SPK_3
Ours is not for three quarters.
00:38:09 SPK_3
It's very limited because we cannot export food overseas.
00:38:11 SPK_3
But for jewelry, very easy.
00:38:13 SPK_3
So we actually have a lot of customers from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Australia, even London and us.
00:38:21 SPK_3
So we were quite heartened by the results.
00:38:26 SPK_1
Which is your biggest market outside Singapore?
00:38:29 SPK_3
Malaysia, Australia.
00:38:30 SPK_2
Malaysia, Australia.
00:38:36 SPK_1
So in terms of social media, what's the social media presence?
00:38:41 SPK_1
Like?
00:38:41 SPK_1
Facebook, Ig, Instagram.
00:38:48 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:38:50 SPK_3
Did you ever share the story about cancer?
00:38:53 SPK_2
Oh.
00:38:56 SPK_1
I'm open.
00:38:57 SPK_2
Don't worry.
00:38:58 SPK_3
This one is very emotional.
00:39:00 SPK_3
It touches our heart.
00:39:01 SPK_3
So I think it's very meaningful.
00:39:03 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:39:04 SPK_2
So, um, there was once I was at the store, it was like, my.
00:39:07 SPK_2
My shift la.
00:39:08 SPK_2
And then, um.
00:39:09 SPK_1
So you do come.
00:39:11 SPK_1
You do?
00:39:11 SPK_2
I do come.
00:39:12 SPK_2
I do, I do, I do step in when, um, the staff needs help.
00:39:16 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:39:16 SPK_2
If, like, there are, like, too many customers, then we will actually, like, come down, like, help out.
00:39:20 SPK_3
Oh.
00:39:21 SPK_3
When the staff suddenly got last minute, urgent things.
00:39:24 SPK_2
So there were two ladies to walk into the store.
00:39:27 SPK_2
Then, like, one of the ladies, she actually had a bandana on then.
00:39:32 SPK_2
So I asked them, you know, is there something I can, like, help you with?
00:39:34 SPK_2
And then her friend was very happy and said that, like, today is my friend's last, like, cancer treatment.
00:39:42 SPK_2
And I want to.
00:39:44 SPK_2
I want to give her something, like, to remember that.
00:39:47 SPK_2
Then, you know, I think at that point of time, I hit me that, like, my jewelry is not just a piece of metal.
00:39:52 SPK_2
It's not just a piece of gemstone.
00:39:54 SPK_2
It is, like, it holds, like, meaning to a person.
00:39:57 SPK_2
And I think that really, like, pushed us on because, you know, in terms of craftsmanship, I'm very particular.
00:40:04 SPK_2
So every single piece, it's handcrafted.
00:40:07 SPK_2
You know, I refuse to go down the mass.
00:40:09 SPK_2
The mass production route, even though, like, for mass production, you know, the margins would definitely be a lot higher.
00:40:16 SPK_2
But, you know, it doesn't give meaning to the jewelry anymore.
00:40:19 SPK_2
So I think at that point of time, I was at a crossroad.
00:40:24 SPK_2
I didn't know whether I should go down the mass production route or whether I should continue to stay with, like, you know, handcraft.
00:40:30 SPK_2
Handcrafts, like, craftsmanship then.
00:40:33 SPK_2
So when this incident happened, I think that was then made my decision very clear that there's no way I can go down mass production because people view our jewelry as a jewelry that, you know, they can hold, like, sentimental value.
00:40:47 SPK_2
So.
00:40:48 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:40:48 SPK_2
And then, like, you know, she got her friend something that she really liked, and I think, can you remember what.
00:40:53 SPK_1
What particular item?
00:40:54 SPK_2
Yeah, it's.
00:40:56 SPK_2
Should I show you a picture?
00:41:00 SPK_1
Because I can also put it as a caption.
00:41:02 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:41:04 SPK_1
Yeah.
00:41:05 SPK_2
So it was like, a limited.
00:41:08 SPK_2
A limited edition, like, stone, like, colored gemstone.
00:41:11 SPK_2
And then she got it for her friend.
00:41:12 SPK_2
So I think that really touched me, like, a lot.
00:41:14 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:41:15 SPK_2
So I think when she said that, right, the tear, I came out of my eyes, I think partially also because I feel very happy for her, but also, like, I'm so glad that I actually got my answer.
00:41:24 SPK_2
So where.
00:41:26 SPK_2
Because decision, like, should be.
00:41:28 SPK_2
Yeah.
00:41:29 SPK_1
Do you remember how long ago was this?
00:41:30 SPK_2
Oh, that was maybe like two years back.
00:41:37 SPK_3
It's like a mouse.
00:41:38 SPK_3
It's a big milestone.
00:41:39 SPK_3
We've all thought about, you know, like rings, like usually like boyfriend girlfriend, husband boyfriend.
00:41:43 SPK_1
But this is like a friend, a different significance.
00:41:47 SPK_1
Right.
00:41:47 SPK_3
We never thought that and we never think that our jewelry can hold that kind of significance.
00:41:52 SPK_3
For somebody's overcoming of that challenge.
00:41:55 SPK_3
It's like, wow, that was very powerful.
00:41:59 SPK_1
How can you forget this?
00:42:03 SPK_1
Thank you.
00:42:05 SPK_1
No, this is very inspiring.
00:42:07 SPK_1
I mean, like what you say, it also determines for you at that point what you say.
00:42:12 SPK_1
The crossroads are trying to decide which way to go.
00:42:15 SPK_3
Yes.
00:42:15 SPK_1
And then this one person came.
00:42:17 SPK_1
So that the impact that this one person gave you far output.
00:42:22 SPK_2
Yes.
00:42:23 SPK_1
And it's also an endorsement that you are on the right track.
00:42:26 SPK_1
Yeah, you are doing the right.
00:42:31 SPK_3
Very encouraging.
00:42:33 SPK_1
So in terms of photos, what I would need from you will be send me that photo.
00:42:38 SPK_1
I think email me will be better because of resolution.
00:42:42 SPK_1
Our website sucks.
00:42:44 SPK_1
I need a new website every other day.
00:42:46 SPK_1
I'm fighting with my ITP every other day.
00:42:49 SPK_1
By this morning already I went on my homepage and I sent a message.
00:42:54 SPK_1
Hey, why got broken images?
00:42:56 SPK_1
Is that bad?
00:42:58 SPK_1
But we are just very muted.
00:43:00 SPK_1
I think email is better.
00:43:01 SPK_1
Ken dropped me this photo.
00:43:03 SPK_1
Do you have a photo of your weather?
00:43:07 SPK_1
It could be at one of the overseas trip or even Hong Kong craftsman.
00:43:13 SPK_1
So correct me if I'm wrong, but your every item is crafted in.
00:43:20 SPK_2
Yeah, it's handmade.
00:43:20 SPK_1
Handmade?
00:43:21 SPK_3
Yeah.
00:43:22 SPK_1
Okay.
00:43:22 SPK_1
So if you have a photo there, it might be good.
00:43:25 SPK_1
If not, then I would like at least one photo.
00:43:28 SPK_1
Like what we call back then when we first started out.
00:43:32 SPK_1
Yeah, something like that.
00:43:33 SPK_2
Okay.
00:43:34 SPK_1
Okay.
00:43:34 SPK_1
And then also let me know what's your ig handle?
00:43:37 SPK_2
Okay.
00:43:38 SPK_1
I can blast it in.
00:43:40 SPK_1
We can also tag you when it comes out.
00:43:43 SPK_1
Take your ig handle.
00:43:45 SPK_1
Ig.
00:43:46 SPK_3
The only one that you have ig mainly is ig.
00:43:49 SPK_3
Like Facebook is a bit lesser.
00:43:51 SPK_3
We still do, but not so strong.
00:43:53 SPK_1
I think for your ig.
00:43:54 SPK_1
For us, Facebook works best because of the age group.
00:43:57 SPK_1
Yeah.
00:43:59 SPK_1
So just give me your ig handle.
00:44:02 SPK_1
What else do I need?
00:44:03 SPK_1
I think that's about it.
00:44:06 SPK_1
I will go to the shop to take a photo of some stuff.
00:44:10 SPK_1
And then for possibly of the two of you, I'll take two different photos, one with Peter and one without beetle.
00:44:15 SPK_1
Just by yourself.
00:44:18 SPK_1
But if, let's say in the event you have recently done photoshoot somewhere and you take it.
00:44:23 SPK_1
Patrick, can you use this photo?
00:44:25 SPK_1
Yeah, she can just send me.
00:44:26 SPK_1
I will be more than happy.
00:44:27 SPK_1
But on the grounds itself.
00:44:30 SPK_2
The grounds itself?
00:44:35 SPK_2
No, lah cannot laden.
00:44:37 SPK_1
How long ago was that?
00:44:39 SPK_2
Earlier this year, February.
00:44:44 SPK_3
They took a lot but they didn't use.
00:44:46 SPK_1
Yeah, if they, if they took a lot then actually they never give us.
00:44:50 SPK_2
We can use.
00:44:51 SPK_1
I would have access to it and I can download sign give you all.
00:44:58 SPK_1
Yeah, yeah, yeah.
00:44:58 SPK_1
Correct.
00:44:59 SPK_1
So we.
00:44:59 SPK_1
Our website still reads straightstamp.com.
00:45:01 SPK_2
Okay, okay.
00:45:02 SPK_2
Okay.
00:45:03 SPK_1
Let me see.
00:45:04 SPK_3
Malay photographer.
00:45:18 SPK_1
So I should search under your name, right?
00:45:23 SPK_3
It was published the day before CFM at two seats.
00:45:29 SPK_3
Yeah.
00:45:30 SPK_3
With the Uran Center.
00:45:32 SPK_2
I think he took quite a bit at the store.
00:45:37 SPK_2
Okay.
What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?
What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?
Meeting so many friends through music. Enjoying music, being able to perform, is a blessing. It's fulfilling to share the beauty of music with others, creating lasting memories and bond.
How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?
I wouldn't call it a contribution, but we've documented our experiences and emotions through music, reflecting Singapore's unique culture.
Our concerts resonate with many, reminding them of shared history and experiences – it could be a part of them growing up, going to school, falling in love and setting up a family.
This emotional connection is invaluable.
What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?
Growing up in a kampung. It was a time of simplicity and close-knit community bonds.
We played barefoot, enjoyed nature and trusted our neighbors - you didn’t have to lock your doors and gates. Those were the best years, a stark contrast to today’s complexities.
What’s your favourite Singapore dish?
Hard to pick just one! Fishball noodles, chicken rice, and curry fish head. These dishes are quintessentially Singaporean and hold a special place in my heart.
What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?
We have a strong sense of national identity, and our society is very warm-hearted. You often see media reports about people in need and many stepping up to help. These are qualities I think are characteristic and precious in Singaporeans.
What is your hope for Singapore?
Our country is so small, we have to remain united or we can fall apart easily.
I also hope the younger generation learn to be good people, even as they excel academically, this way they don’t become a generation that can only work but lack empathy.
May they can have a solid foundation in traditional values, so they don't become a generation that only knows how to work but not how to be good people.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?
When I was in NS in 1986, eight other former schoolmates and I banded together to participate in the first nationl xinyao songwriting and singing competition. That was also when I met Shirley who was with another group.
In 1988, I went to Taiwan where Chinese folk music cafes were flourishing. I loved the vibes of 'live' music, which was very similar to xinyao. I returned home with a big dream of opening my own cafe.
I found a place in Chinatown, paid a deposit of $13,500 and started applying for licences and preparing for renovations. Then I was told, sorry, our application for an entertainment licence was rejected because the area had too many security issues with frequent robberies.
My dream of starting Singapore's first folk music cafe was shattered and I was heartbroken. I worked all kinds of other jobs, from sales to marketing that were unrelated to music, but that dream was always there.
In 1998, I decided to go for broke – it was make it or fail. We borrowed $100,000 from relatives and friends to set up TCR (the acronym for Tan Chang Ren, which literally means someons who plays the guitar and sings).
At that time, we'd just got a five-room HDB flat in Pasir Ris which I used as a collateral. I told my creditors that if I failed, I'd sell it after five years.
Shirley was pregnant that time with our elder of the two daughters, who was born shortly after.
My wife and I both worked day jobs and ran the cafe at night. It was exhausting and the money we made wasn't enough, so I had to borrow more, pouring it into losses.
Two years later, I decided to quit. Luckily, the landlord was kind – there was a year left on the lease, and he could have confiscated three months' rent and the deposit – but he said, "I know you've worked hard, it just isn't working out." We saved $10,000 on rent and he even returned my $5,000 deposit. But I kept my word and we sold the flat to pay off all debts.
We pivoted to organising small-scale concerts and that was the turning point. In 2002, I organised the first Chong Feng (Reunion) show, which featured an ensemble of popular Taiwan and xinyao singers.
We made losses for the first two years but I refused to give up, I believed we would eventually succeed. I'd like to believe we have made it.
What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?
Having to deal with naysaysers who accuse of rehashing old songs and not passing on the legacy. Others say I'm trying to commercialise culture.
The annual National Schools Xinyao Singing and Song Writing Competition, launched in 2015, has breathed a new life into this genre.
But before that, we were performing in schools for students with much fanfare. No one knew because we didn't publicise it, so the accusations are unfair.
Now that we've organised the competition for 10 years, the performances speak for themselves. Despite criticisms, we have been committed to passing on the legacy.
It's human nature; some early xinyao enthusiasts may not have been involved or felt slighted that we didn't include them due to various reasons and that leads to their dissatisfaction.
What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?
Meeting so many friends through music. Enjoying music, being able to perform, is a blessing. It's fulfilling to share the beauty of music with others, creating lasting memories and bond.
How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?
I wouldn't call it a contribution, but we've documented our experiences and emotions through music, reflecting Singapore's unique culture.
Our concerts resonate with many, reminding them of shared history and experiences – it could be a part of them growing up, going to school, falling in love and setting up a family.
This emotional connection is invaluable.
What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?
Growing up in a kampung. It was a time of simplicity and close-knit community bonds.
We played barefoot, enjoyed nature and trusted our neighbors - you didn’t have to lock your doors and gates. Those were the best years, a stark contrast to today’s complexities.
What’s your favourite Singapore dish?
Hard to pick just one! Fishball noodles, chicken rice, and curry fish head. These dishes are quintessentially Singaporean and hold a special place in my heart.
What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?
We have a strong sense of national identity, and our society is very warm-hearted. You often see media reports about people in need and many stepping up to help. These are qualities I think are characteristic and precious in Singaporeans.
What is your hope for Singapore?
I think Singapore is, I think for my kids, I think.
I hope that Singapore will always maintain, like, their peace and always have you.
Because I think last thing I want is for my kids to grow up, you know, in a place where there is no peace and there is no purity.
00:33:08 SPK_2
So I do hope Singapore can maintain.
00:33:15 SPK_3
I think, I wish that Singapore will continue to be strong as a country in the eyes of the world, so that we have our own social standing, even now, I mean, we travel to other countries.
00:33:29 SPK_3
People always say, oh, Singapore, you know, it's that kind of admiration that they have for Singapore.
00:33:35 SPK_3
So I think I want that to continue to be respected in the world.
00:33:39 SPK_3
And when and when that happens, as a Singaporean, you feel proud, and you know that your country is good, you have the best passport in the world.
00:33:46 SPK_3
You know, you can do so many things efficiently, fast.
00:33:49 SPK_3
And people know that Singaporeans have talent and they have that kind of resilience to get things done, that you are highly valued.
00:33:56 SPK_3
So I think I want that to.
00:33:57 SPK_2
Continue because our craftsmen are in Hong Kong, right?
00:34:01 SPK_2
So they know that we are Singaporeans.
00:34:03 SPK_2
And I think they, whenever we, like, visit them, they already talk to us and then, you know, ask us about our country and, you know, what is it that makes our country, like, so successful?
00:34:12 SPK_2
So I do think that they are very curious about our country and, like, how come, you know, it can produce, like, you know, people, they want to.
00:34:18 SPK_3
Send their children to Singapore to study.
00:34:20 SPK_1
So do you think, actually, do you feel that, oh, the minute you tell people that you are singaporean, right.
00:34:25 SPK_1
In any business or anything like that, in your interaction, does being a singaporean kind of give you a little bit of a lift, an upper hand in that sense?
00:34:36 SPK_1
Some people like, yeah, not for publishing, but I mean, I will craft it nicer.
00:34:42 SPK_1
But, you know, like, if you're malaysian and Singapore, Indonesia and Singapore, like, your approach, do you feel that being a Singapore actually gives you that advantage?
00:34:52 SPK_2
They were like, oh, you know, wow.
00:34:55 SPK_1
And they have more confidence.
Here are the details you need. I can’t remember if this is all..please let me know if there is something I missed out on.
Personal IG handle @ethneo,@thepeterlau
Éclat by Oui IG handle @eclatbyoui
I have included the photos in the link here.
The Claudia in Blue-Grey ring was the ring that a lady bought for her friend who ended her last chemotherapy session in 2021.
The HeartWear Link necklace and earrings are one of the few pieces that will be featured in Milan Fashion Week.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now