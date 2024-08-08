From the streets of Hong Kong to Orchard Road, next stop Milan

The Claudia in Blue-Grey ring was the ring that a lady bought for her friend who ended her last chemotherapy session in 2021.

ETHEL NEO, 32

Eclat by Oui founder

Tell me or tell us more about this particular business of yours.

00:00:14 SPK_2

So this business actually started when I lost my engagement ring.

00:00:18 SPK_2

The one that he gave me was a five figure engagement ring when we were in Hong Kong.

00:00:22 SPK_2

So I think this got me quite traumatized.

00:00:26 SPK_2

And that was when we decided to go down to a jewelry street in Hong Kong to go and, like, find a diamond alternative.

00:00:35 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:00:35 SPK_2

So that's what really sparked it.

00:00:37 SPK_2

La.

00:00:37 SPK_2

Oh, yeah.

00:00:37 SPK_1

So interesting.

00:00:38 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:00:39 SPK_1

So in that sense, which part of Hong Kong?

00:00:42 SPK_2

There's this jewelry street.

00:00:43 SPK_2

I can't remember.

00:00:43 SPK_2

What's the name of the jewelry street?

00:00:46 SPK_2

Hang Google.

00:00:48 SPK_2

But it's a very famous, like, a jewelry street because Hong Kong is very.

00:00:51 SPK_2

It's known for their.

00:00:52 SPK_2

I like craftsmanship.

00:00:54 SPK_1

And this was in which year?

00:00:56 SPK_2

2017.

00:01:00 SPK_1

And then.

00:01:01 SPK_1

So you went to look for something and then.

00:01:04 SPK_1

So when you say, it's just.

00:01:06 SPK_1

That was how it started off.

00:01:08 SPK_1

What was that particular.

00:01:10 SPK_1

What was the catalyst?

00:01:11 SPK_1

What was the thing that, oh, maybe we should do this.

00:01:14 SPK_2

I think it's more of, like, friends because, like, I wore it for a couple of months and no one knew that it wasn't my real engagement ring.

So then, like, when I finally, like, told them the truth, then they're like, oh, you know, so fun, you know, that kind of thing.

So actually, I started selling to friends.

So I was, back then, I was still teaching and it was like my side business.

00:01:35 SPK_2

And then, because I'm.

00:01:37 SPK_2

I don't know if I can say that I'm not a very organized person.

00:01:40 SPK_2

So, like, I got, like, some of the orders mixed up when it was, like, friends of friends.

00:01:43 SPK_2

Then he told me that, like, you know, maybe it's time that I should have a system to kind of track the orders and who purchased from us, blah, blah, blah, then.

00:01:52 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:01:53 SPK_2

So it was his idea to come up with.

00:01:54 SPK_1

We started something like, maybe more like a home base.

00:01:58 SPK_2

Yeah, yeah, correct.

00:01:59 SPK_2

Home base.

00:01:59 SPK_2

There was a very up to what said, you know, there was, like, no proper system for us.

00:02:03 SPK_1

Yeah, this was all in.

00:02:06 SPK_1

Do you remember which month you say 2017, or do you start to.

00:02:21 SPK_2

Then.

00:02:23 SPK_2

Yeah, after that, we started having, like, a website, then we website, then we need, like, photos.

00:02:29 SPK_2

And then it kind of got quite real.

00:02:31 SPK_2

You know, we really had to answer to customers, people that we don't have any relation, because we went website already.

00:02:37 SPK_1

So once website, you were collecting authors.

00:02:39 SPK_2

From people that I don't know.

00:02:41 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:02:41 SPK_1

You don't know.

00:02:41 SPK_2

Yeah, correct.

00:02:42 SPK_2

So the one was quite, of course, quite new la for us.

00:02:50 SPK_1

So you went from home base and then you went onto the website, how long was it that you were dabbling before you decided to have a bigger moki after school?

00:03:04 SPK_2

How long?

00:03:05 SPK_2

Maybe about a year.

00:03:06 SPK_2

Yeah, about a year.

00:03:07 SPK_1

I mean, in terms of the dates, if you are not too sure, we can always come back because it's not video, so you can always come back.

00:03:12 SPK_1

Let me.

00:03:14 SPK_1

So it was about a year that.

00:03:15 SPK_2

You decided to get.

00:03:16 SPK_1

And then.

00:03:17 SPK_1

So maybe take us through the process.

00:03:18 SPK_1

What made you decide?

00:03:20 SPK_1

So from the time you say, let's go and look for it, do you have to weigh the hooks and horns?

00:03:28 SPK_1

And then what?

00:03:29 SPK_1

How do you decide?

00:03:31 SPK_1

This has been your.

00:03:32 SPK_1

Was this where you first started your shop?

00:03:35 SPK_1

Oh, no, I thought it was somewhere else.

00:03:38 SPK_2

Yeah, we didn't start a shop until, like, maybe 2019.

00:03:42 SPK_1

And it's been here?

00:03:43 SPK_2

Yeah, it's been here all the way.

00:03:45 SPK_3

We renovated.

00:03:48 SPK_1

Okay.

00:03:48 SPK_3

So initially we started it off as a pop up.

00:03:51 SPK_3

Then when the demand grew and customers keep coming back, then we decided to just treat it as a permanent shock.

00:03:59 SPK_3

So we did a major rental after Covid.

00:04:08 SPK_1

And then how did you.

00:04:10 SPK_1

In terms of.

00:04:11 SPK_1

We just go with, like, first of all, like, how.

00:04:13 SPK_1

How did you publicize.

00:04:14 SPK_1

I mean, how did she sit by word.

00:04:16 SPK_1

And now, because I also understand initially, I mean, when I was having some chat with your mum, she mentioned that, oh, actually, your parents tell your teachers and what she calls the book working professionals.

00:04:29 SPK_1

So they're definitely not, like, friends of your parents.

00:04:32 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:04:32 SPK_1

So you're very independent.

00:04:34 SPK_1

So maybe you can share with us what were your, like, marketing strategy and then how did you do publicity for your.

00:04:45 SPK_1

So that people are aware that this designer that.

00:04:51 SPK_2

So through word of mouth, I think it reached stagnant point because there's just, like, so many.

00:04:57 SPK_2

So many people we can, like, spread over to then.

00:05:01 SPK_2

So when we started the website, we had a lot of.

00:05:03 SPK_2

We have high hopes that, oh, you know, you know, we are going to, you know, start, like, this business, blah, blah, blah.

00:05:09 SPK_2

But then when it actually came down to it, we both quit our jobs.

00:05:13 SPK_2

Then the demand actually went down.

00:05:15 SPK_2

So I think we were quite worried at that point of time.

00:05:19 SPK_2

And then we decided that maybe we can partner in with flowers.

00:05:26 SPK_2

So we started to target men.

00:05:31 SPK_2

So we did flowers, and then we say, oh, you know, you can put it as, like, a proposal ring or, like, you know, as a gift to men.

00:05:38 SPK_2

But what we didn't realize was that for men, it's a very one off purchase.

00:05:43 SPK_2

It's not repeat purchase, and it's bad for our business.

00:05:46 SPK_2

So every single time the guys, like, buy one time, then maybe, like, you know, after that, they're not going to buy it again.

00:05:53 SPK_2

But what we did realize was that their partners actually came back to us buying, like, necklace, buying, like, earrings.

00:06:01 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:06:01 SPK_2

Other accessories.

00:06:02 SPK_2

So we thought, okay, I think, guys, is definitely not, like, our target audience.

00:06:07 SPK_1

So you shifted.

00:06:08 SPK_2

We shifted to, like, woman all the way.

00:06:10 SPK_2

Then we wanted to get.

00:06:12 SPK_2

So then, like, I think maybe the Instagram scene, like, was just, like, starting when it wasn't as, like, as big as what it is now.

00:06:21 SPK_2

And then I started reach out to, like, different kols.

00:06:23 SPK_2

But I think there was a stigma with this diamond alternative.

00:06:27 SPK_2

Like, a diamond simulant is like, they would think that, oh, you know, it's faked up and I'm nothing going to, like, wear it, you know, so it was very hard to get them to actually publicize for us, you know, even though we said, I know we're going to, like, pay you, but, you know, they don't really want it.

00:06:39 SPK_2

So back then, it was hard, but I think we somehow, like, even started.

00:06:43 SPK_1

Thinking of using influencers.

00:06:45 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:06:45 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:06:46 SPK_2

So we were using.

00:06:47 SPK_2

We were trying to reach out to influencers, but then it was.

00:06:50 SPK_2

Yeah, it was hard.

00:06:51 SPK_2

But then I think we just, like, somehow managed to, like, pull through.

00:06:55 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:06:55 SPK_2

I still don't know, like, what we did.

00:06:57 SPK_2

And then, um, I think I was very sensitive.

00:06:58 SPK_2

I was, like, telling Peter, I don't want to, like, use, like, you know, my dad's name.

00:07:02 SPK_2

I don't want anybody to know, like, who I am at all.

00:07:04 SPK_1

But, yeah, I mean, at least you.

00:07:06 SPK_1

You build your own success, or even you learn through your failures all by yourself.

00:07:11 SPK_1

So you don't have to do that.

00:07:13 SPK_1

Because if you have been successful, then you.

00:07:15 SPK_1

At the back of mind, we wonder, hey, are these people.

00:07:17 SPK_1

Yeah, because of my dad, because of what I'm operating.

00:07:22 SPK_1

All because of the debt.

00:07:23 SPK_1

Right.

00:07:23 SPK_2

Hello.

00:07:24 SPK_2

So I told him.

00:07:25 SPK_2

So I think even though we were.

00:07:29 SPK_2

We were quite popular on social media, like, maybe in 2018, 2019, no one actually knew, like, who I was until.

00:07:36 SPK_3

I think, we opened the shop.

00:07:38 SPK_2

Until we opened the shop.

00:07:43 SPK_1

He's bragging, right?

00:07:48 SPK_2

Like, you know, those, like, congratulatory flowers, just to check whether we were okay or not, you know, what is Jane Doe in your shop?

00:07:56 SPK_2

You know, I was like, oh, dear.

00:07:59 SPK_3

When we started, for two, three years, nobody knew.

00:08:02 SPK_1

Oh, it was really only when y'all had the shop.

00:08:05 SPK_3

But it's just a very simple post, so it's not, like, very editorial kind.

00:08:11 SPK_1

Yeah, I faintly remember, but I say it's the bragging rights as the dad, you know, the sense of pride.

00:08:19 SPK_2

Right?

00:08:19 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:08:20 SPK_2

So.

00:08:22 SPK_3

Yeah, I think.

00:08:23 SPK_3

I think before that, because all along, when she.

00:08:26 SPK_3

Even when she was studying, right, she actually had failed.

00:08:28 SPK_3

She has different businesses that failed her to this.

00:08:31 SPK_3

So this is not her first business.

00:08:33 SPK_3

So for her, I think I respect her tenacity, determination to follow through, even though she failed to, of times, I think she found something that works.

00:08:43 SPK_3

Then she continued.

00:08:45 SPK_3

So I think that failure experiences helped her.

00:08:48 SPK_1

It helped.

00:08:48 SPK_2

Right.

00:08:48 SPK_1

Okay, so maybe you can share with us a couple of the stuff that you dabbled in and then you didn't.

00:08:55 SPK_2

When I was studying in Australia, so I'm not sure if you're familiar with workshops in Singapore.

00:09:01 SPK_2

Yes.

00:09:02 SPK_2

Live journey.

00:09:03 SPK_2

So there was a lot of.

00:09:04 SPK_2

It was, like, very hot in Singapore, but then it was.

00:09:07 SPK_2

There was nothing in Melbourne in Australia.

00:09:10 SPK_2

So I said, you know, I want to be, like, maybe the first block shop there, and I want to, like, target, maybe the asian students.

00:09:16 SPK_2

There were a lot of singaporean, like, Malaysians there.

00:09:18 SPK_2

So I brought, like, I bought stocks from City Plaza and then, like, in my luggage, I bring, like, two luggages, but everything was out of stocks.

00:09:25 SPK_2

And I would bring all the way to, like, Melbourne and then, like, I would take photos over the weekends and then, like, try to sell it to, like, my friends, but it didn't work out, I think.

00:09:34 SPK_2

I also don't know why it didn't work out.

00:09:36 SPK_2

La probably because of the taste of australian taste is very different from Singapore.

00:09:42 SPK_2

And I think people, or maybe like, Singaporeans and Malaysians, they were not keen to be paying australian price for, like, a Singapore, like, product, you know?

00:09:49 SPK_2

So we were trying to target to, like, Australians, but it wasn't their style.

00:09:54 SPK_2

So in the end, I had to sell it off at, like, a flea market.

00:09:57 SPK_2

So every weekend we were carrying, like, me and my friend, we were just, like, carry, like.

00:10:00 SPK_2

Like, lots of, like, stocks to sell that flea market.

00:10:04 SPK_2

And even though it was, like, heavily discounted, it was also, like, maybe you sell, like, one two piece only, and then we are bringing, like, more than 50 pieces there, you know?

00:10:11 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:10:12 SPK_2

So it was like, it was tough for us, like, because we both, like, putting our savings inside.

00:10:16 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:10:17 SPK_2

But I think, like, that really, like, taught me that, you know, every market is.

00:10:21 SPK_2

Is different.

00:10:22 SPK_2

You know, it's like, there's no one size fits all because that was what I thought.

00:10:27 SPK_2

Whatever it was in Singapore, you know, it's gonna work in Australia.

00:10:29 SPK_2

So now I think we try to buy that in our business as well, that, like, you know, we're very careful when we try to step into the new markets, and that is, like, what's a painful, lesson learned.

00:10:40 SPK_1

Experience.

00:10:41 SPK_1

But it was that kind of experiencing the best.

00:10:43 SPK_1

And you didn't because of this, like, felt a setback.

00:10:47 SPK_1

And then you decide that, no, I'm not gonna try.

00:10:51 SPK_1

So this enterprising spirit, do you think you got it from.

00:11:07 SPK_1

Anyway, FYI, I will try.

00:11:10 SPK_1

I'm just trying not to bring in mention I may have to.

00:11:14 SPK_1

No choice but just say, you know who you are.

00:11:16 SPK_1

Otherwise, I won't go into.

00:11:18 SPK_1

Yeah, I won't that connection any much more because it's really about you and your business and nothing about.

00:11:25 SPK_2

Okay, thank you so much.

00:11:26 SPK_1

Appreciate that.

00:11:28 SPK_1

So we talked about that then.

00:11:31 SPK_1

Covid hit, of course, what was the biggest challenge that we faced day to day.

00:11:38 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:11:38 SPK_2

So definitely our sales, like, was hit because there were no events, there were no weddings.

00:11:44 SPK_2

So, like, our business people deep.

00:11:46 SPK_2

But very interestingly, we realized that our.

00:11:49 SPK_2

The sales of our earrings, like, shot up.

00:11:51 SPK_2

So I think it's because people had to do zoom.

00:11:54 SPK_2

Oh.

00:11:57 SPK_1

And then.

00:11:57 SPK_1

And then it's not like this thing where it went off because, like, people.

00:12:00 SPK_2

Yeah, that's interesting.

00:12:03 SPK_2

So our earrings, I shut down.

00:12:04 SPK_2

We were like, you know, so we were busy, like, restocking on our earrings.

00:12:08 SPK_1

So you say shocked up.

00:12:09 SPK_1

Can you.

00:12:09 SPK_1

Are you able to, like, give maybe a rough.

00:12:12 SPK_1

You know, you used to sell how many in a month?

00:12:15 SPK_1

And then you realize that during COVID.

00:12:17 SPK_2

You get the sales double, I think.

00:12:21 SPK_2

Okay.

00:12:21 SPK_2

Maybe from, like, a double digit.

00:12:22 SPK_2

I think it shot up to, like, I can't remember, like, maybe got three digits.

00:12:26 SPK_2

So for a small business like us.

00:12:30 SPK_2

Yeah, it was quite.

00:12:33 SPK_2

We were quite happy la back then because it was really taking a deep.

00:12:37 SPK_2

So I think any, like, good news work.

00:12:39 SPK_2

Yeah, it's great for us.

00:12:41 SPK_1

Kind of motivation.

00:12:42 SPK_2

Yeah, it is, actually.

00:12:44 SPK_1

Never mind.

00:12:45 SPK_2

You know, that's correct.

00:12:46 SPK_2

And I think back then, during COVID we didn't know, like, when was the end.

00:12:50 SPK_2

So, you know, if still kept continuing this way, you know, we might actually have to, like, close it down.

00:12:55 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:13:00 SPK_2

Oh, yeah.

00:13:02 SPK_3

2020.

00:13:03 SPK_1

So during that period, you also cannot come down.

00:13:06 SPK_1

The shop is also, like, close.

00:13:07 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:13:08 SPK_1

So you did, like, delivery.

00:13:10 SPK_2

Yeah, had to do delivery.

00:13:11 SPK_2

Wow.

00:13:15 SPK_1

So that is.

00:13:16 SPK_1

That was the challenge.

00:13:17 SPK_1

And then you guys got over it.

00:13:19 SPK_1

Now, tell me, what's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

00:13:22 SPK_1

Is it the.

00:13:22 SPK_1

Okay, sorry, I may be backtrack first.

00:13:25 SPK_1

So whatever you're doing is, do you do the designs yourself?

00:13:29 SPK_1

Is it very spoke to.

00:13:31 SPK_1

I mean, that I can come to you and say, hey, look, can you do this for me?

00:13:34 SPK_1

I want a design like this.

00:13:36 SPK_1

Can you just take me through the design part?

00:13:39 SPK_2

So actually, our pieces are very classic pieces.

00:13:42 SPK_2

They are not like overly complicated.

00:13:44 SPK_2

I wouldn't say like, we don't really focus a lot on customization because very classic.

00:13:51 SPK_2

So it's like really everyday wear that suits every woman for like, you know, movie or night, that kind of thing.

00:13:58 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:13:58 SPK_2

So, like, design, the design process is not too hard for us.

00:14:04 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:14:05 SPK_3

So she does the design and the marketing and everything that's aesthetic, customer facing.

00:14:11 SPK_3

She does the shot layout, you know, even the website, how the pictures and the color scheme.

00:14:17 SPK_3

Everything she does last is the more beautiful aesthetic for me.

00:14:21 SPK_3

I do the back end, all the Saigon, all the other things that we have different roles.

00:14:31 SPK_3

So for her, the reason why she wants to do the classic design is because we don't want to complicate the sales process.

00:14:37 SPK_3

So, of course, if we do bespoke or we do customization, it will take a longer time.

00:14:42 SPK_3

You need really a dedicated salesperson to talk to the person, to customize, to see exactly what she want, what she don't want.

00:14:47 SPK_3

So that one will take a long time.

00:14:49 SPK_3

So of course, as a small business, the important thing is that we can move the business fast.

00:14:53 SPK_3

So that was the main intention.

00:14:56 SPK_3

So that was how it started.

00:14:57 SPK_3

And it's easier to put it on a website, also people to click and check out rather than too many options.

00:15:03 SPK_3

But maybe in the future we will consider, depending how fast we go along.

00:15:07 SPK_1

And right now it's really still just the two of you.

00:15:11 SPK_3

We have a team.

00:15:15 SPK_2

Five people.

00:15:16 SPK_3

We have five in the office, two in the, in the shop.

00:15:19 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:15:19 SPK_3

So about seven, seven to eight.

00:15:21 SPK_3

Headcount.

00:15:21 SPK_1

Hey, more impressive than mine.

00:15:23 SPK_1

Okay, I'm only a team of six, including myself.

00:15:29 SPK_1

We're revamping the website, so we moved out straight times.

00:15:34 SPK_1

So we're revamping the website, so.

00:15:36 SPK_1

But we are currently producing for two websites, PMP and strong.

00:15:54 SPK_1

How many pieces do you sell?

00:15:56 SPK_1

Generally in a month?

00:16:00 SPK_1

And then what's your popular regulator?

00:16:02 SPK_1

We can also, or you can send me visuals of it, actually, so maybe you can share.

00:16:08 SPK_1

Like what, what you notice is that, hey, this is so popular.

00:16:15 SPK_1

So this is so popular.

00:16:16 SPK_1

And this, this type of design is very popular.

00:16:21 SPK_2

I think most Singaporeans, we like to humble brag.

00:16:26 SPK_2

So we don't want to wear things that are very, like for Indonesia, right?

00:16:31 SPK_2

Like maybe I, you know, the ladies like to wear like very loud, very huge diamonds, coloured diamonds.

00:16:36 SPK_2

Singapore like, men, we don't like, we just want to wear, like, you know, a diamond stud, but the diamond stack maybe must be bigger than usual.

00:16:41 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:16:42 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:16:42 SPK_2

You know, that kind of.

00:16:43 SPK_2

So these are the pieces that were really, like, move.

00:16:46 SPK_2

That moves quite fast for us.

00:16:47 SPK_1

Okay.

00:16:48 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:16:48 SPK_1

And that would be more earrings.

00:16:50 SPK_2

Yeah, earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

00:16:53 SPK_1

Okay.

00:16:54 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:16:54 SPK_2

For rings, I think people don't really change their rings, like, as much.

00:16:58 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:16:58 SPK_2

So especially if it's like, you know, an engagement ring.

00:17:02 SPK_3

So I think the pivot from the men started targeting the men to women.

00:17:07 SPK_2

Right.

00:17:08 SPK_3

Actually help a lot because women actually have a lot of repeat purchase.

00:17:12 SPK_3

So, of course, I mean, marketing cost, it's easier to retain a customer.

00:17:15 SPK_3

Right.

00:17:15 SPK_3

Than to acquire the customer.

00:17:16 SPK_3

So we like that repeated purchase from.

00:17:19 SPK_3

From the ladies.

00:17:20 SPK_3

So before COVID events or even like, insurance agents, housing agents, or bankers, they want to show.

00:17:26 SPK_3

So they were wear, and then they were soap it up.

00:17:28 SPK_3

They got dinner, they got.

00:17:30 SPK_3

I don't know.

00:17:30 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:17:31 SPK_3

So it's not just weddings and all.

00:17:32 SPK_3

So it becomes a very regular kind of thing.

00:17:35 SPK_3

So, actually, we had a very good regular pool of customers.

00:17:39 SPK_1

And that so called nature of events has become more diverse.

00:17:43 SPK_1

If you're talking wedding, how many weddings can you see one person have?

00:17:48 SPK_3

So when you appeal to that female audience, that working ol kind of segment, I think, really worked for us.

00:17:55 SPK_3

And the first sale actually, that we made in 2017.

00:17:57 SPK_3

Right.

00:17:58 SPK_3

Was the happiest moment because can you imagine?

00:18:03 SPK_3

Even if we talk about diamond simulator, it's not real diamond.

00:18:06 SPK_3

It's 300 over dollars.

00:18:07 SPK_3

But you will check out $200 of a diamond, and you haven't wear that.

00:18:09 SPK_3

You haven't looked in the mirror how I look on you.

00:18:15 SPK_3

Let's check out online like that.

00:18:17 SPK_3

So that was the point where we were confident that give us the confidence to say that this one can.

00:18:24 SPK_3

I mean, it's like, usually you try my $300 and even it's a shirt you also try.

00:18:28 SPK_3

Right.

00:18:28 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:18:28 SPK_3

That doesn't have maybe the virtual reality thing, but I mean, you still look at the mirror, how it suits your face, your fingers, you know, that kind of thing.

00:18:35 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:18:36 SPK_2

Do you think?

00:18:37 SPK_1

Okay, but that was in 2017.

00:18:39 SPK_1

That was even pre Covid.

00:18:40 SPK_1

It wasn't like because Covid sort of because Covid changed a lot.

00:18:45 SPK_1

Changed a lot in the way how people shot in January.

00:18:49 SPK_1

But this has nothing to do because it happened before that.

00:18:54 SPK_3

And of course, the reason why we didn't have a physical shot at the pilot, because we wanted to start small.

00:18:59 SPK_3

We don't have too many overheads so it's more of like an experiment kind of thing.

00:19:03 SPK_3

First fans say, okay, can do.

00:19:05 SPK_3

They encourage her.

00:19:06 SPK_3

They say, hey, really cannot tell the difference between real and diamond simulators.

00:19:09 SPK_3

Then we just do that.

00:19:10 SPK_3

We just set up a simple website and then we sell.

00:19:12 SPK_3

Then only when we have the confidence and say, okay, people want to try, people want to see, then we have a physical shock.

00:19:17 SPK_3

So that was how it moved.

00:19:19 SPK_3

But coming back to the COVID question, so, thank God.

00:19:21 SPK_3

The time we had two collagen.

00:19:24 SPK_3

So overall, the jewelry sales, deep asset for earrings.

00:19:29 SPK_3

But generally it's still slow during the COVID period.

00:19:32 SPK_3

So thankfully, we have two qualities.

00:19:33 SPK_3

Collagen that we started right before the circuit breaker in April.

00:19:37 SPK_3

So the actual collagen was our second business that was born.

00:19:41 SPK_3

But we didn't time it.

00:19:41 SPK_3

Like, it just so happened that after we do our R and D, the base was right.

00:19:44 SPK_3

And then we prepare the packaging, and we just launched then Covid.

00:19:47 SPK_3

So that was how that sustained us.

00:19:53 SPK_1

In terms of pro collagen that are you're still doing on a.

00:19:58 SPK_1

But if you have another team that's managing it.

00:20:02 SPK_2

Uh, true collagen is more.

00:20:03 SPK_2

It's more like auto run because we don't have new, like, flavors every month.

00:20:07 SPK_2

And like, it's very.

00:20:09 SPK_3

There's a very routine.

00:20:11 SPK_2

Very routine.

00:20:11 SPK_3

So the factory was.

00:20:13 SPK_3

Our factory was sent to NTUC warehouse.

00:20:15 SPK_3

Then NTUC will distribute to the different outlets, finance, finance outlets.

00:20:19 SPK_3

So we don't have to bother about that too much.

00:20:21 SPK_3

So it's only through fair price, currently fair price and one or two.

00:20:24 SPK_3

How much then, like this orchard they have.

00:20:29 SPK_3

Then the online sales, we have a regular pool of drivers that will deliver for us everywhere.

00:20:36 SPK_3

So we managed.

00:20:37 SPK_3

So they come and collect from our.

00:20:38 SPK_1

Office and they would just auto run then at least you don't have to really?

00:20:42 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:20:43 SPK_3

And then we just need to answer some customer queries.

00:20:45 SPK_3

Lahd, when is the delivery very strong.

00:20:51 SPK_1

I remember that during the time when that.

00:20:55 SPK_1

The last event.

00:20:56 SPK_2

Right.

00:20:56 SPK_1

I mean, I remember the two of you were headed off for the show.

00:21:01 SPK_2

Oh, yeah, sure.

00:21:01 SPK_2

The campaign shoot.

00:21:03 SPK_1

So maybe you can tell us, like, a lot while the business is here.

00:21:08 SPK_1

Have you first meet first?

00:21:09 SPK_1

Have you all, like, diversified into other countries?

00:21:12 SPK_1

And then the other thing is, of course, you are participating.

00:21:16 SPK_1

Are you participating in more related events to kind of, like, want maybe to get experience or to know what.

00:21:24 SPK_1

How the market industry is developing?

00:21:26 SPK_1

Or are you, like, you know, actively participating in more events?

00:21:32 SPK_2

I think, like, for that one, it's actually a campaign because we were launching our lap grown diamond.

00:21:37 SPK_2

So we engaged an influencer to do like a photo shoot, a video shoot basically.

00:21:44 SPK_2

So in Singapore because like I think our landscape is quite limited and like, I like, I like, I like landscape.

00:21:50 SPK_2

I like nature.

00:21:51 SPK_2

So that's why we went there to like shoot like that.

00:21:54 SPK_2

There were like sand dunes and very, very nice like beaches there.

00:21:57 SPK_2

So that's what we do like campaign.

00:21:59 SPK_2

I think it kind of grabs people's attention because, you know, cassia landscape is different.

00:22:04 SPK_2

And then like the Kol herself, you know, where she talked about, you know, her entire like travel and I know what she do.

00:22:11 SPK_2

So I think that was, that was generate some interest.

00:22:16 SPK_3

So that was a big campaign because from diamond similar.

00:22:18 SPK_3

This is right.

00:22:19 SPK_3

We go to rental diamond.

00:22:22 SPK_3

So actually lab grown diamond and natural diamond, they are the same chemical property.

00:22:25 SPK_3

It's just that one is man made, one is found in nature.

00:22:28 SPK_3

So that's the difference and the price point.

00:22:33 SPK_3

So for people who say, okay, got no budget, then go for diamond simulator, a little bit of budget, then you go for let go.

00:22:39 SPK_3

If you are super, super rich, then you won't bother about us anymore.

00:22:47 SPK_3

So we try to have two segments of the market right now.

00:22:50 SPK_3

So that is our, this year, our plan, our direction to go into labgirth.

00:22:55 SPK_3

Then for events.

00:22:57 SPK_3

Then we're gonna announce.

00:22:58 SPK_2

Announce, yeah.

00:23:00 SPK_2

So there was someone from Europe who was actually quite interested in our brand.

00:23:06 SPK_2

And I think they really like our design because I think they find it that it's very simple but it's elegant at the same time.

00:23:13 SPK_2

So they invited us to join like, Milan Fashion Week in September.

00:23:17 SPK_2

So we will be joining Milan fashion week.

00:23:20 SPK_2

Actually, we haven't told anyone about this year.

00:23:21 SPK_2

Like the first.

00:23:25 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:23:25 SPK_2

So we will be joining our Milan fashion week in two months time.

00:23:29 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:23:29 SPK_2

And we're very excited.

00:23:31 SPK_1

I got a hint of this.

00:23:33 SPK_2

Really?

00:23:34 SPK_2

My mom, she was very excited.

00:23:39 SPK_1

I think you can they allow you all up to five people or something.

00:23:46 SPK_2

Pass for them to like.

00:23:49 SPK_2

She was very happy because I told her, you know, it's, it's probably not like a super big thing because, you know, we are just like such a small bed.

00:23:56 SPK_2

But she's like.

00:23:57 SPK_2

She wants to be there.

00:23:59 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:23:59 SPK_2

So yellow.

00:24:03 SPK_1

Even when my son goes out, just take one simple.

00:24:06 SPK_1

I mean, you are now just a simple top of the grade.

00:24:12 SPK_1

I mean, top of the level.

00:24:19 SPK_3

Her dad actually pushed her filming by one week.

00:24:25 SPK_3

The two of them and one of her brothers.

00:24:27 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:24:29 SPK_1

Okay, maybe before I go to the next question, very quick one.

00:24:34 SPK_1

So your pieces are priced at from what the base, let's say for a pair of earrings, it could cost like.

00:24:40 SPK_2

What I call the lowest, 280 to 200, that's the lowest price.

00:24:44 SPK_2

And it can go up for about 1000 and 5008 thousand, 5008 la, depending on diamond simulants.

00:24:53 SPK_2

Okay, then lab drones.

00:24:55 SPK_2

It starts from about 2000.

00:25:00 SPK_3

So now we break into two categories, or the diamond simulant and lab pro diamond, two brick umbrella to encompass the two things.

00:25:09 SPK_1

So we go now a bit it to the singaporean aspects.

00:25:12 SPK_1

Okay, so how do you see your work contributing to the singaporean landscape?

00:25:22 SPK_3

I think, first of all, we provide an alternative for consumers in general, Singapore consumers, right.

00:25:30 SPK_3

To afford that kind of luxury, affordable luxury, to be able to be confident about themselves, about women empowerment, think about choice that they can make.

00:25:42 SPK_3

You know, if you buy a natural diamond, maybe ten, over thousand, 20,000 for one or two carat, right?

00:25:48 SPK_3

You can buy 100 pieces of the diamond simulant, so you'll be empowered people with choice.

00:25:53 SPK_3

All right, people.

00:25:54 SPK_3

There are also people, guys who use it as a proposal ring.

00:25:58 SPK_3

So diamond simulant.

00:25:59 SPK_3

So last night, it used to be a stigma, right?

00:26:01 SPK_3

Diamond to go and propose.

00:26:02 SPK_3

But nowadays in this generation, more and more people are open to that.

00:26:06 SPK_3

They say that they are more practical.

00:26:07 SPK_3

Even the girls will tell their fiancee, their boyfriend, and say, hey, don't spend so much on the diamond.

00:26:11 SPK_3

Just get a simple one.

00:26:13 SPK_3

The significance, the meaning behind it.

00:26:15 SPK_3

We save the money, we go honeymoon, or we save the money, save money, get the btO, do renovation.

00:26:21 SPK_3

So more practical considerations, I would say.

00:26:25 SPK_3

So I think we have help to help this target audience, you know, to have more choices, to have more choices, make wiser choices with their money if budget is limited.

00:26:39 SPK_3

And also we are part of the one tree planted movement, so a portion of our sales actually goes into tree planting.

00:26:48 SPK_2

So for every sale we do, we actually plant one tree.

00:26:50 SPK_2

So at the end of the year, we consolidate.

00:26:52 SPK_2

Then we, like, give them one cheap planter, like manila, give them pantries.

00:26:58 SPK_3

So we actually got our staff, our whole company, one or two years back.

00:27:03 SPK_3

So near Bunkeng, the area opposite the King George place.

00:27:12 SPK_2

Everybody went, plant tree.

00:27:14 SPK_1

How many trains did you plant that plan?

00:27:16 SPK_2

Two.

00:27:18 SPK_1

Two trees.

00:27:18 SPK_3

Two trees.

00:27:19 SPK_3

But that one was more of a significant, more of an experience thing, like, just go get our hands.

00:27:23 SPK_2

It's expensive.

00:27:23 SPK_2

And to plant tree in Singapore.

00:27:25 SPK_2

Yeah, of course.

00:27:25 SPK_1

That's why I'm asking how many?

00:27:27 SPK_1

I'm not expecting to hear 1020 trees.

00:27:29 SPK_1

No, no, no.

00:27:30 SPK_2

But in the one tree planted, it only takes how much?

00:27:34 SPK_2

I think less than ten USD to plant, like, one tree.

00:27:37 SPK_2

So I think it's a lot more affordable.

00:27:40 SPK_2

And they plant a lot of trees that one will.

00:27:51 SPK_1

What is a favorite singaporean memory that you cherish?

00:27:56 SPK_2

It may not be related to what.

00:27:57 SPK_1

You'Re doing now, but, yeah, I think.

00:28:01 SPK_2

I missed, because I grew up in, like, the late nineties.

00:28:04 SPK_2

Right.

00:28:05 SPK_2

I think I really missed the days where there were no phones.

00:28:08 SPK_2

There were no, like, social media.

00:28:10 SPK_2

So I think spending time with my parents without the use of phones back then, I think it's something that I do miss.

00:28:19 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:28:21 SPK_2

So that there was, like, a lot of, like, face to face, like, talking, playing with, like, sand, you know, going outdoors, doing these kind of activities.

00:28:31 SPK_2

But now, you know, everyone has a phone in their face, so.

00:28:34 SPK_1

So as parents, your kids, do you like them?

00:28:39 SPK_2

You give them screen time, but it's very limited.

00:28:40 SPK_1

Also, you do, you do, you do limit the screen time?

00:28:43 SPK_2

I have to limit the same time, yeah.

00:28:45 SPK_1

So you're not the kind of parents, like, the minute they want to eat.

00:28:48 SPK_2

Or what you try to like.

00:28:51 SPK_3

So now it's your italian to eat first, then you can play.

00:28:54 SPK_3

So the reward is play, but you finish your food.

00:28:57 SPK_1

That's very positive.

00:28:58 SPK_2

So it's like half an hour.

00:29:01 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:29:03 SPK_1

What's your favorite scene?

00:29:04 SPK_1

Foreign dish?

00:29:08 SPK_2

Any favorite store can say, man, I can say.

00:29:12 SPK_1

You can say, we have not decided whether we want.

00:29:35 SPK_2

What makes you.

00:29:36 SPK_1

This one is very important.

00:29:37 SPK_1

I think, like, having studied abroad, I think when.

Four years.

Like, I think Singaporeans.

e are very.

I think people are always very impressed when I say that, like, I'm Singaporean or I hold, like, a Singaporean, like, you know, passport, you know, you really want to know, like, why such a small country can produce, like, you know, such brilliant people?

00:30:12 SPK_2

You know, I think, um, I don't know whether can say this la, but, um, when I was in Australia, you know, like, maybe like, academics wise out of, like, so many countries, I think we are the most competent in, you know, even though we look asian, but you look Chinese, but, you know, we can.

00:30:31 SPK_2

I speak English really, really well.

00:30:33 SPK_2

So a lot of the locals, they know they are very impressive, like, how our range of vocabulary and how we can communicate and converse with them, you know, in a very, like, easy to understand.

00:30:46 SPK_2

Easy to understand.

00:30:48 SPK_1

Then to help you along, maybe just to expand on your answer, would you also agree that Singaporeans are very resilient?

00:30:57 SPK_2

Singaporeans.

00:30:58 SPK_2

Singaporeans, yeah.

00:31:00 SPK_2

Actually they are, right?

00:31:02 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:31:02 SPK_2

I think your parents are young, very resilient.

00:31:04 SPK_1

You are like one of the embodiment your business feel.

00:31:07 SPK_1

But then you need to try.

00:31:09 SPK_2

I think it also has to go back to our education.

00:31:12 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:31:16 SPK_1

Are you sure?

00:31:19 SPK_1

Everybody comes out like, oh.

00:31:24 SPK_2

But we had to.

00:31:25 SPK_2

We were taught to like keep pushing, keep pushing through, even fear, also keep pushing through, you know, so like, I think, you know, even if you have, even if you are in different bending, you know, they will put you in a class and then DJ will continue to push you as a, as a band, you know, they don't like leave you out or like say that, okay, you can do something like easier.

00:31:43 SPK_3

So I think education, right.

00:31:46 SPK_3

It's not just only about the stuff that you study, the academic part of it, but it's also the process.

00:31:52 SPK_3

So actually, I feel that a lot of people say that whatever you study, you won't use at work.

00:31:56 SPK_3

It's generally true.

00:31:57 SPK_3

Why do you use maths or you go and study physics or that, you know, when you come out to work do marketing, you won't use that.

00:32:02 SPK_3

But I think it's a process of learning and failing and then improving, doing the correction and say that you can be better the next time.

00:32:08 SPK_3

So it is that grinding of the Singapore education system that helps to mold us that when we come out to work, at least, no, we fail.

00:32:13 SPK_3

We don't like, but we still have to do it.

00:32:15 SPK_3

And he teaches us that it's something you don't like, but you still have to do it.

00:32:18 SPK_3

You go to work.

00:32:19 SPK_3

You cannot say, I don't like, I don't work.

00:32:21 SPK_3

So it is the kind of training since schooling days, right?

00:32:24 SPK_3

That will bring us, you know, into adulthood.

00:32:27 SPK_3

I think that is the transfer of the kind of soft skills that we.

00:32:30 SPK_2

Just wear, ting kua lah.

00:32:31 SPK_2

Because from young, really we thought like, you know, we must be very thin.

00:32:35 SPK_2

Hua.

00:32:36 SPK_2

Okay.

00:32:39 SPK_1

The last formal question, what is okay?

00:32:42 SPK_1

And this you can take into consideration because you both are parents.





00:34:57 SPK_2

Yes, I think they feel that, like, more trustworthy.

00:35:00 SPK_3

Yeah, it is the same.

00:35:01 SPK_3

I mean, it's a bit of discrimination, but it's the same kind of discrimination that we asian or Singaporeans face last time in the past, in the eighties and the nineties, when Angmor come to Singapore, foreign talent.

00:35:10 SPK_3

So then obviously they already have an upper upper hand advantage just based on where you come from.

00:35:15 SPK_3

So I think now Singapore has that advantage.

00:35:18 SPK_3

So I think it's good that we have come, come to where we are today.

00:35:23 SPK_1

Okay, just sop questions.

00:35:26 SPK_1

Can I get your ages, please?

00:35:28 SPK_3

3232-3933 like 33 this year.

00:35:33 SPK_2

How about it's not my birthday, so it's 32.

00:35:35 SPK_1

Correct.

00:35:37 SPK_1

And 39.

00:35:39 SPK_1

So birthday party.

00:35:42 SPK_1

Okay.

00:35:43 SPK_1

And your boys?

00:35:45 SPK_2

Oh, my boy.

00:35:46 SPK_3

And six.

00:35:47 SPK_2

He's not six yet.

00:35:48 SPK_3

Oh, three and three and five.

00:35:50 SPK_3

Three and five next year by me.

00:35:52 SPK_3

One.

00:35:54 SPK_1

Oh, yeah, because not six yet.

00:36:02 SPK_3

You don't have any affliations or anything or stress.

00:36:05 SPK_2

That's right.

00:36:06 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:36:08 SPK_1

Are you all like, stressing over the.

00:36:11 SPK_2

Actually, I wasn't stressed, but I see my friends around me also stressed now, also.

00:36:14 SPK_2

Oh, my God.

00:36:15 SPK_2

Also wear stress.

00:36:16 SPK_2

It's always a peer pressure.

00:36:20 SPK_1

Do the both of you have, like, a certain expectation or a certain agreement on how.

00:36:26 SPK_1

How you want your kids, your boys, or at least the number one in terms of school?

00:36:32 SPK_2

I think, like, I just really want him to.

00:36:35 SPK_1

Will you be like the tiger mom in your dad?

00:36:38 SPK_2

Actually, I think I am.

00:36:39 SPK_2

I think I'm a tiger mom.

00:36:40 SPK_2

But the thing is that it's not more of, like, the score that he get.

00:36:42 SPK_2

I really want him to put in the effort, because when you come out to work, it's really like, you know, you need to put in the effort.

00:36:47 SPK_2

I don't want him to be, like, smart, and then he thinks that, like, you know, I don't have to do anything.

00:36:51 SPK_2

Yeah, it's not.

00:36:52 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:36:52 SPK_2

So I really see the effort in him.

00:36:56 SPK_3

Actually, after the Milan, we are going to Paris.

00:36:59 SPK_3

We have a pop up shop.

00:37:00 SPK_3

There.

00:37:07 SPK_2

Goes Milan is in September.

00:37:10 SPK_1

Then after that, you.

00:37:11 SPK_1

Is it directly.

00:37:12 SPK_3

So for Milan, we are flying to Paris.

00:37:15 SPK_3

Actually, we just go there to take a look, to take some photos for portfolios.

00:37:20 SPK_3

But we have the team there.

00:37:21 SPK_3

The european team will help us to manage the store like the tofu man.

00:37:24 SPK_3

So it will not be the full range of what we sell in Singapore, but it's a limited curated range so that they have too many complications, like the ring size, so everybody different size and different colors, so too many variations.

00:37:35 SPK_3

Very hard to sell.

00:37:36 SPK_3

So, like earrings, things like, not so many sizes.

00:37:38 SPK_3

So they will help us to do the fulfillment.

00:37:40 SPK_1

How long is the.

00:37:41 SPK_3

Is it three?

00:37:42 SPK_2

Uh, yeah, three months.

00:37:43 SPK_2

Three months.

00:37:44 SPK_2

Three months.

00:37:45 SPK_3

So you want to.

00:37:48 SPK_3

So, like, you asked about the exposure.

00:37:50 SPK_3

So we wanted that to give our brand some international presence and some exposure and to see what the taste like of the Europeans.

00:37:57 SPK_3

But actually just also forgot that when we started online, we also have overseas customers.

00:38:02 SPK_3

Because when you sell on the web.

00:38:03 SPK_3

Right.

00:38:03 SPK_3

It's worldwide.

00:38:04 SPK_1

Yes, correct.

00:38:04 SPK_1

It's not, like, limited to local in that sense.

00:38:08 SPK_3

Ours is not for three quarters.

00:38:09 SPK_3

It's very limited because we cannot export food overseas.

00:38:11 SPK_3

But for jewelry, very easy.

00:38:13 SPK_3

So we actually have a lot of customers from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Australia, even London and us.

00:38:21 SPK_3

So we were quite heartened by the results.

00:38:26 SPK_1

Which is your biggest market outside Singapore?

00:38:29 SPK_3

Malaysia, Australia.

00:38:30 SPK_2

Malaysia, Australia.

00:38:36 SPK_1

So in terms of social media, what's the social media presence?

00:38:41 SPK_1

Like?

00:38:41 SPK_1

Facebook, Ig, Instagram.

00:38:48 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:38:50 SPK_3

Did you ever share the story about cancer?

00:38:53 SPK_2

Oh.

00:38:56 SPK_1

I'm open.

00:38:57 SPK_2

Don't worry.

00:38:58 SPK_3

This one is very emotional.

00:39:00 SPK_3

It touches our heart.

00:39:01 SPK_3

So I think it's very meaningful.

00:39:03 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:39:04 SPK_2

So, um, there was once I was at the store, it was like, my.

00:39:07 SPK_2

My shift la.

00:39:08 SPK_2

And then, um.

00:39:09 SPK_1

So you do come.

00:39:11 SPK_1

You do?

00:39:11 SPK_2

I do come.

00:39:12 SPK_2

I do, I do, I do step in when, um, the staff needs help.

00:39:16 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:39:16 SPK_2

If, like, there are, like, too many customers, then we will actually, like, come down, like, help out.

00:39:20 SPK_3

Oh.

00:39:21 SPK_3

When the staff suddenly got last minute, urgent things.

00:39:24 SPK_2

So there were two ladies to walk into the store.

00:39:27 SPK_2

Then, like, one of the ladies, she actually had a bandana on then.

00:39:32 SPK_2

So I asked them, you know, is there something I can, like, help you with?

00:39:34 SPK_2

And then her friend was very happy and said that, like, today is my friend's last, like, cancer treatment.

00:39:42 SPK_2

And I want to.

00:39:44 SPK_2

I want to give her something, like, to remember that.

00:39:47 SPK_2

Then, you know, I think at that point of time, I hit me that, like, my jewelry is not just a piece of metal.

00:39:52 SPK_2

It's not just a piece of gemstone.

00:39:54 SPK_2

It is, like, it holds, like, meaning to a person.

00:39:57 SPK_2

And I think that really, like, pushed us on because, you know, in terms of craftsmanship, I'm very particular.

00:40:04 SPK_2

So every single piece, it's handcrafted.

00:40:07 SPK_2

You know, I refuse to go down the mass.

00:40:09 SPK_2

The mass production route, even though, like, for mass production, you know, the margins would definitely be a lot higher.

00:40:16 SPK_2

But, you know, it doesn't give meaning to the jewelry anymore.

00:40:19 SPK_2

So I think at that point of time, I was at a crossroad.

00:40:24 SPK_2

I didn't know whether I should go down the mass production route or whether I should continue to stay with, like, you know, handcraft.

00:40:30 SPK_2

Handcrafts, like, craftsmanship then.

00:40:33 SPK_2

So when this incident happened, I think that was then made my decision very clear that there's no way I can go down mass production because people view our jewelry as a jewelry that, you know, they can hold, like, sentimental value.

00:40:47 SPK_2

So.

00:40:48 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:40:48 SPK_2

And then, like, you know, she got her friend something that she really liked, and I think, can you remember what.

00:40:53 SPK_1

What particular item?

00:40:54 SPK_2

Yeah, it's.

00:40:56 SPK_2

Should I show you a picture?

00:41:00 SPK_1

Because I can also put it as a caption.

00:41:02 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:41:04 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:41:05 SPK_2

So it was like, a limited.

00:41:08 SPK_2

A limited edition, like, stone, like, colored gemstone.

00:41:11 SPK_2

And then she got it for her friend.

00:41:12 SPK_2

So I think that really touched me, like, a lot.

00:41:14 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:41:15 SPK_2

So I think when she said that, right, the tear, I came out of my eyes, I think partially also because I feel very happy for her, but also, like, I'm so glad that I actually got my answer.

00:41:24 SPK_2

So where.

00:41:26 SPK_2

Because decision, like, should be.

00:41:28 SPK_2

Yeah.

00:41:29 SPK_1

Do you remember how long ago was this?

00:41:30 SPK_2

Oh, that was maybe like two years back.

00:41:37 SPK_3

It's like a mouse.

00:41:38 SPK_3

It's a big milestone.

00:41:39 SPK_3

We've all thought about, you know, like rings, like usually like boyfriend girlfriend, husband boyfriend.

00:41:43 SPK_1

But this is like a friend, a different significance.

00:41:47 SPK_1

Right.

00:41:47 SPK_3

We never thought that and we never think that our jewelry can hold that kind of significance.

00:41:52 SPK_3

For somebody's overcoming of that challenge.

00:41:55 SPK_3

It's like, wow, that was very powerful.

00:41:59 SPK_1

How can you forget this?

00:42:03 SPK_1

Thank you.

00:42:05 SPK_1

No, this is very inspiring.

00:42:07 SPK_1

I mean, like what you say, it also determines for you at that point what you say.

00:42:12 SPK_1

The crossroads are trying to decide which way to go.

00:42:15 SPK_3

Yes.

00:42:15 SPK_1

And then this one person came.

00:42:17 SPK_1

So that the impact that this one person gave you far output.

00:42:22 SPK_2

Yes.

00:42:23 SPK_1

And it's also an endorsement that you are on the right track.

00:42:26 SPK_1

Yeah, you are doing the right.

00:42:31 SPK_3

Very encouraging.

00:42:33 SPK_1

So in terms of photos, what I would need from you will be send me that photo.

00:42:38 SPK_1

I think email me will be better because of resolution.

00:42:42 SPK_1

Our website sucks.

00:42:44 SPK_1

I need a new website every other day.

00:42:46 SPK_1

I'm fighting with my ITP every other day.

00:42:49 SPK_1

By this morning already I went on my homepage and I sent a message.

00:42:54 SPK_1

Hey, why got broken images?

00:42:56 SPK_1

Is that bad?

00:42:58 SPK_1

But we are just very muted.

00:43:00 SPK_1

I think email is better.

00:43:01 SPK_1

Ken dropped me this photo.

00:43:03 SPK_1

Do you have a photo of your weather?

00:43:07 SPK_1

It could be at one of the overseas trip or even Hong Kong craftsman.

00:43:13 SPK_1

So correct me if I'm wrong, but your every item is crafted in.

00:43:20 SPK_2

Yeah, it's handmade.

00:43:20 SPK_1

Handmade?

00:43:21 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:43:22 SPK_1

Okay.

00:43:22 SPK_1

So if you have a photo there, it might be good.

00:43:25 SPK_1

If not, then I would like at least one photo.

00:43:28 SPK_1

Like what we call back then when we first started out.

00:43:32 SPK_1

Yeah, something like that.

00:43:33 SPK_2

Okay.

00:43:34 SPK_1

Okay.

00:43:34 SPK_1

And then also let me know what's your ig handle?

00:43:37 SPK_2

Okay.

00:43:38 SPK_1

I can blast it in.

00:43:40 SPK_1

We can also tag you when it comes out.

00:43:43 SPK_1

Take your ig handle.

00:43:45 SPK_1

Ig.

00:43:46 SPK_3

The only one that you have ig mainly is ig.

00:43:49 SPK_3

Like Facebook is a bit lesser.

00:43:51 SPK_3

We still do, but not so strong.

00:43:53 SPK_1

I think for your ig.

00:43:54 SPK_1

For us, Facebook works best because of the age group.

00:43:57 SPK_1

Yeah.

00:43:59 SPK_1

So just give me your ig handle.

00:44:02 SPK_1

What else do I need?

00:44:03 SPK_1

I think that's about it.

00:44:06 SPK_1

I will go to the shop to take a photo of some stuff.

00:44:10 SPK_1

And then for possibly of the two of you, I'll take two different photos, one with Peter and one without beetle.

00:44:15 SPK_1

Just by yourself.

00:44:18 SPK_1

But if, let's say in the event you have recently done photoshoot somewhere and you take it.

00:44:23 SPK_1

Patrick, can you use this photo?

00:44:25 SPK_1

Yeah, she can just send me.

00:44:26 SPK_1

I will be more than happy.

00:44:27 SPK_1

But on the grounds itself.

00:44:30 SPK_2

The grounds itself?

00:44:35 SPK_2

No, lah cannot laden.

00:44:37 SPK_1

How long ago was that?

00:44:39 SPK_2

Earlier this year, February.

00:44:44 SPK_3

They took a lot but they didn't use.

00:44:46 SPK_1

Yeah, if they, if they took a lot then actually they never give us.

00:44:50 SPK_2

We can use.

00:44:51 SPK_1

I would have access to it and I can download sign give you all.

00:44:58 SPK_1

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

00:44:58 SPK_1

Correct.

00:44:59 SPK_1

So we.

00:44:59 SPK_1

Our website still reads straightstamp.com.

00:45:01 SPK_2

Okay, okay.

00:45:02 SPK_2

Okay.

00:45:03 SPK_1

Let me see.

00:45:04 SPK_3

Malay photographer.

00:45:18 SPK_1

So I should search under your name, right?

00:45:23 SPK_3

It was published the day before CFM at two seats.

00:45:29 SPK_3

Yeah.

00:45:30 SPK_3

With the Uran Center.

00:45:32 SPK_2

I think he took quite a bit at the store.

00:45:37 SPK_2

Okay.











What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Meeting so many friends through music. Enjoying music, being able to perform, is a blessing. It's fulfilling to share the beauty of music with others, creating lasting memories and bond.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?

I wouldn't call it a contribution, but we've documented our experiences and emotions through music, reflecting Singapore's unique culture.

Our concerts resonate with many, reminding them of shared history and experiences – it could be a part of them growing up, going to school, falling in love and setting up a family.

This emotional connection is invaluable.

What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?

Growing up in a kampung. It was a time of simplicity and close-knit community bonds.

We played barefoot, enjoyed nature and trusted our neighbors - you didn’t have to lock your doors and gates. Those were the best years, a stark contrast to today’s complexities.

What’s your favourite Singapore dish?

Hard to pick just one! Fishball noodles, chicken rice, and curry fish head. These dishes are quintessentially Singaporean and hold a special place in my heart.

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

We have a strong sense of national identity, and our society is very warm-hearted. You often see media reports about people in need and many stepping up to help. These are qualities I think are characteristic and precious in Singaporeans.

What is your hope for Singapore?

Our country is so small, we have to remain united or we can fall apart easily.

I also hope the younger generation learn to be good people, even as they excel academically, this way they don’t become a generation that can only work but lack empathy.

May they can have a solid foundation in traditional values, so they don't become a generation that only knows how to work but not how to be good people.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. What drew you to this path?

When I was in NS in 1986, eight other former schoolmates and I banded together to participate in the first nationl xinyao songwriting and singing competition. That was also when I met Shirley who was with another group.

In 1988, I went to Taiwan where Chinese folk music cafes were flourishing. I loved the vibes of 'live' music, which was very similar to xinyao. I returned home with a big dream of opening my own cafe.

I found a place in Chinatown, paid a deposit of $13,500 and started applying for licences and preparing for renovations. Then I was told, sorry, our application for an entertainment licence was rejected because the area had too many security issues with frequent robberies.

My dream of starting Singapore's first folk music cafe was shattered and I was heartbroken. I worked all kinds of other jobs, from sales to marketing that were unrelated to music, but that dream was always there.

In 1998, I decided to go for broke – it was make it or fail. We borrowed $100,000 from relatives and friends to set up TCR (the acronym for Tan Chang Ren, which literally means someons who plays the guitar and sings).

At that time, we'd just got a five-room HDB flat in Pasir Ris which I used as a collateral. I told my creditors that if I failed, I'd sell it after five years.

Shirley was pregnant that time with our elder of the two daughters, who was born shortly after.

My wife and I both worked day jobs and ran the cafe at night. It was exhausting and the money we made wasn't enough, so I had to borrow more, pouring it into losses.

Two years later, I decided to quit. Luckily, the landlord was kind – there was a year left on the lease, and he could have confiscated three months' rent and the deposit – but he said, "I know you've worked hard, it just isn't working out." We saved $10,000 on rent and he even returned my $5,000 deposit. But I kept my word and we sold the flat to pay off all debts.

We pivoted to organising small-scale concerts and that was the turning point. In 2002, I organised the first Chong Feng (Reunion) show, which featured an ensemble of popular Taiwan and xinyao singers.

We made losses for the first two years but I refused to give up, I believed we would eventually succeed. I'd like to believe we have made it.

What's the biggest challenge you face in your day-to-day work?

Having to deal with naysaysers who accuse of rehashing old songs and not passing on the legacy. Others say I'm trying to commercialise culture.

The annual National Schools Xinyao Singing and Song Writing Competition, launched in 2015, has breathed a new life into this genre.



But before that, we were performing in schools for students with much fanfare. No one knew because we didn't publicise it, so the accusations are unfair.

Now that we've organised the competition for 10 years, the performances speak for themselves. Despite criticisms, we have been committed to passing on the legacy.

It's human nature; some early xinyao enthusiasts may not have been involved or felt slighted that we didn't include them due to various reasons and that leads to their dissatisfaction.

What's the most rewarding aspect of your work?

Meeting so many friends through music. Enjoying music, being able to perform, is a blessing. It's fulfilling to share the beauty of music with others, creating lasting memories and bond.

How do you see your work contributing to the Singapore landscape?

I wouldn't call it a contribution, but we've documented our experiences and emotions through music, reflecting Singapore's unique culture.

Our concerts resonate with many, reminding them of shared history and experiences – it could be a part of them growing up, going to school, falling in love and setting up a family.

This emotional connection is invaluable.

What's a favourite Singapore memory you cherish?

Growing up in a kampung. It was a time of simplicity and close-knit community bonds.

We played barefoot, enjoyed nature and trusted our neighbors - you didn’t have to lock your doors and gates. Those were the best years, a stark contrast to today’s complexities.

What’s your favourite Singapore dish?

Hard to pick just one! Fishball noodles, chicken rice, and curry fish head. These dishes are quintessentially Singaporean and hold a special place in my heart.

What makes you the proudest about being Singaporean?

We have a strong sense of national identity, and our society is very warm-hearted. You often see media reports about people in need and many stepping up to help. These are qualities I think are characteristic and precious in Singaporeans.

What is your hope for Singapore?

I think Singapore is, I think for my kids, I think.

I hope that Singapore will always maintain, like, their peace and always have you.

Because I think last thing I want is for my kids to grow up, you know, in a place where there is no peace and there is no purity.

00:33:08 SPK_2

So I do hope Singapore can maintain.

00:33:15 SPK_3

I think, I wish that Singapore will continue to be strong as a country in the eyes of the world, so that we have our own social standing, even now, I mean, we travel to other countries.

00:33:29 SPK_3

People always say, oh, Singapore, you know, it's that kind of admiration that they have for Singapore.

00:33:35 SPK_3

So I think I want that to continue to be respected in the world.

00:33:39 SPK_3

And when and when that happens, as a Singaporean, you feel proud, and you know that your country is good, you have the best passport in the world.

00:33:46 SPK_3

You know, you can do so many things efficiently, fast.

00:33:49 SPK_3

And people know that Singaporeans have talent and they have that kind of resilience to get things done, that you are highly valued.

00:33:56 SPK_3

So I think I want that to.

00:33:57 SPK_2

Continue because our craftsmen are in Hong Kong, right?

00:34:01 SPK_2

So they know that we are Singaporeans.

00:34:03 SPK_2

And I think they, whenever we, like, visit them, they already talk to us and then, you know, ask us about our country and, you know, what is it that makes our country, like, so successful?

00:34:12 SPK_2

So I do think that they are very curious about our country and, like, how come, you know, it can produce, like, you know, people, they want to.

00:34:18 SPK_3

Send their children to Singapore to study.

00:34:20 SPK_1

So do you think, actually, do you feel that, oh, the minute you tell people that you are singaporean, right.

00:34:25 SPK_1

In any business or anything like that, in your interaction, does being a singaporean kind of give you a little bit of a lift, an upper hand in that sense?

00:34:36 SPK_1

Some people like, yeah, not for publishing, but I mean, I will craft it nicer.

00:34:42 SPK_1

But, you know, like, if you're malaysian and Singapore, Indonesia and Singapore, like, your approach, do you feel that being a Singapore actually gives you that advantage?

00:34:52 SPK_2

They were like, oh, you know, wow.

00:34:55 SPK_1

And they have more confidence.

Here are the details you need. I can’t remember if this is all..please let me know if there is something I missed out on.

Personal IG handle @ethneo,@thepeterlau

Éclat by Oui IG handle @eclatbyoui

I have included the photos in the link here.

The Claudia in Blue-Grey ring was the ring that a lady bought for her friend who ended her last chemotherapy session in 2021.

The HeartWear Link necklace and earrings are one of the few pieces that will be featured in Milan Fashion Week.