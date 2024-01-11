Parents worried after toddler returns home from Yishun pre-school with bruise on ear

The bruise on the back of the toddler’s right ear is the size of a 50-cent coin.

Alarmed, he quickly told his wife about it.

The man, Mr Zhuo, told Shin Min Daily News that he noticed his son’s bruise on Jan 5 after the boy returned home from PCF Sparkletots at Yishun Block 445.

He added that their 22-month-old son is too young to tell them exactly how he got the bruise.

The parents were forced to wait for answers as the pre-school was not open over the weekend.

When they did manage to speak to the principal, they were assured that the pre-school would investigate the matter. But he claimed they did not manage to view any CCTV footage of the incident.

“I hope the school can give an explanation after a thorough investigation,” Mr Zhuo told the Chinese evening daily. “If inappropriate behaviour was involved, action should be taken against the perpetrators.”

A spokesperson from the People’s Action Party Community Foundation, which runs Sparkletots, told AsiaOne that it was alerted to the boy’s injury on Jan 8 and had launched an investigation.

Said the spokesperson: “CCTV footage was shown to the parents, and no cause for the bruise was seen.

“We are currently working closely with the school while remaining in close contact with the child’s parents to address their concerns.”

The Early Childhood Development Agency told Shin Min that it is looking into the matter.

The police also confirmed that a report has been made and that they are investigating.