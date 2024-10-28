Suspect in Clementi murder taken back to crime scene

Toh Chee Hong was handed a murder charge for allegedly killing Mr Winson Khoo Chin Wah, 41, on Oct 21 at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4.

Toh Chee Hong (in red), 50, being led by the police back to the crime scene in Clementi on Oct 28.

The suspect in the Clementi murder case was escorted back to the crime scene on Oct 28.

Surrounded by five police officers, Toh Chee Hong, 50, arrived at Block 311C Clementi Avenue 4 at around 10.20am.

He was handed a murder charge for allegedly killing Mr Winson Khoo Chin Wah, 41, on Oct 21 at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4.

Wearing a red polo shirt, black shorts and slippers, Toh had his head down as he walked past the media and members of the public who had gathered outside the cordon.

Toh, whose hands and feet were restrained, was led to the void deck and up the lift to a unit on level 19, which was blocked off to the media.

At around 11.15am, Toh was led to the void deck near the playground by seven police officers.

There, they questioned him as he looked down and nodded.

He also gestured to the ground and officers placed a marker near a drain.

He was then led to the multi-storey carpark at around 11.30am. By then, over 50 people had gathered around the police cordon.

Around 10 minutes later, Toh was escorted into a black unmarked vehicle and left the scene.

The exact weapon used in the alleged murder was not stated in court documents.

However, in video footage of the incident recorded by residents, the suspect seems to have stabbed the victim repeatedly with a small object at the foot of Block 311B.

The People’s Association (PA) had said Mr Khoo was a grassroots volunteer.

It said Toh is not a member of any PA grassroots organisation.