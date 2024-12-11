Hougang murder victim was Vietnamese mother of 3 young kids

The incident happened at about 11am before shocked onlookers. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming and saw the suspect brandishing a knife.

The woman killed in a vicious knife attack in Hougang on Dec 10 has been identified as Viet national Dao Thi Hong, a 34-year-old mother of three young children.

According to Vietnamese nationals who work in the area, relatives of the victim are travelling to Singapore from Vietnam to settle her affairs.

Her friend Sally, who is in her 40s, told The Straits Times on Dec 11 that Dao had moved here from Hanoi about five years ago.

The victim, who worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store at Block 210, Hougang Street 21, was stabbed repeatedly by a 42-year-old man who is said to be employed by the same store.

The incident happened at about 11am before shocked onlookers. Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming and saw the suspect brandishing a knife.

A 26-year-old man – another worker at the store – tried to intervene and was wounded.

Sally, who is also from Hanoi, took leave on Dec 11 to pay respects to the deceased at a makeshift altar set up behind the store which was shuttered.

After lighting candles and joss sticks and saying a prayer for the victim, she told ST in Mandarin: “I came to light a candle and pay respects to her.

“I wanted to stay here and accompany her for a while. It’s better for her.”

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Dao’s husband was intending to travel to Singapore as well but could not secure a passport in time.

A man who identified himself as a friend of the victim said Dao, who has two daughters and a son, had moved to Singapore to provide for her family, including her parents.

The Vietnamese national, who gave his name as Ah Zai, is a fruit seller. He works for a company that has a shop located next to the hardware store.

Speaking in Mandarin, Ah Zai said: “We would sometimes chat over meals in the area. She was a good person and was nice to us.”

Both Ah Zai and Sally said they did not know the suspect.

Employees, who worked at shops near the hardware store, said the area was always peaceful and people got along with each other. They also said they were not familiar with the suspect.

The attacker is said have sustained injuries in the incident. Singapore Civil Defence Force said they took two people to Changi General Hospital and one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

The suspect is expected to be charged with murder on Dec 12, and if found guilty, faces the death penalty.