Singapore

Suspected drink driver arrested after car chase involving at least 6 police vehicles

The late-night car chase on Thursday involved at least five Traffic Police motorcycles and a police car.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO
Sherlyn Sim
Sep 24, 2023 06:30 am

A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspected drink-driving offences, following a late-night car chase this week involving at least five traffic police motorcycles and a police car.

The police said that at about 1.45am on Thursday, Traffic Police officers had directed a car to stop at a roadblock in Whitley Road in Thomson.

However, the driver refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and sped off.

In a video posted on Instagram, a black car can be seen speeding on the centre and right lanes of a three-lane road, with five traffic police motorcycles and a police car in pursuit.

In another video on TikTok, three police cars, several police motorbikes and an ambulance are seen parked on the left lane of a two-lane road, where a dark-coloured vehicle has flipped on its right side.

“After a brief pursuit, the man was arrested for dangerous driving, evasion of roadblock and drink driving,” the police said.

Police said no injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a separate incident, a car caught fire near the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Drive in Woodlands on Saturday afternoon.

Photos online show five firefighters extinguishing the blaze and checking the car bonnet.

Firefighters putting out a car fire near the junction of Admiralty Road and Marsiling Drive on Saturday. PHOTO: ST READER

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire at 1.10pm.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a hose, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

