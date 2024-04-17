Suspected pipe burst disrupts water supply at Kim Tian Road

The households in the lower floors of Block 131B at Kim Tian Road had their water supply disrupted at about 5pm on April 17.

A water pipe that runs beneath the carpark is believed to have burst, causing the disruption to the water supply.

Shin Min Daily News reported that temporary water pipes were being installed to address the water supply disruption.

A male resident told the Chinese daily that he had called the authorities when he discovered that there was no water coming out of his taps. He was informed that it would take some time for the repair works to be completed.

"They need to inspect and detect the problem, and since it's an underground pipe, it may take a little more time," he said.