 Suspected pipe burst disrupts water supply at Kim Tian Road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Suspected pipe burst disrupts water supply at Kim Tian Road

Suspected pipe burst disrupts water supply at Kim Tian Road
Temporary water pipes were installed for the residents.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Apr 17, 2024 04:11 pm

The households in the lower floors of Block 131B at Kim Tian Road had their water supply disrupted at about 5pm on April 17.

A water pipe that runs beneath the carpark is believed to have burst, causing the disruption to the water supply.

Shin Min Daily News reported that temporary water pipes were being installed to address the water supply disruption.

A male resident told the Chinese daily that he had called the authorities when he discovered that there was no water coming out of his taps. He was informed that it would take some time for the repair works to be completed.

"They need to inspect and detect the problem, and since it's an underground pipe, it may take a little more time," he said.

The boy was creating his own makeshift slide.
Singapore

Carefree boy captures hearts with void deck ‘water slide’

Related Stories

Men wash 'armpits and butts' at water fountain outside National Stadium

PUB: Most pipe leaks due to wear and tear

Stop-work order issued to firm which damaged Tampines water pipe

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

waterhdb flat