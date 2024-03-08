 Tailgater angry at driver for stopping at carpark gantry, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Tailgater angry at driver for stopping at carpark gantry

PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Mar 08, 2024 11:08 am

There have been complaints from drivers about tailgaters who try to evade paying parking fees. 

The tailgaters reportedly do not get the parking fees deducted from their stored-value cards as the system is fooled into believing that only one vehicle – albeit a long, oddly-shaped one – is passing the carpark gantry.

In a video shared in Facebook group Roads SG, a silver car is caught on a rear car camera to be tailgating out of a carpark in what looks like Tampines Street 83.

However, unlike many other tailgating videos, this camcar drove out of the carpark slowly and stopped just after it passed the gantry, forcing the tailgating car to stop right where the detector is. 

As the display board indicates the parking fee for the second car, the driver comes out to confront the camcar driver.

Dressed in a green T-shirt, shorts and slippers, he can be seen gesticulating angrily as the camcar drives away.

Geylang resident awakened by smoke from offerings at 2.30am

Netizens applaud the camcar driver for inspiring them with a solution should they find themselves in a similar situation.

