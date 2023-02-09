Throwin' the piss?: Toa Payoh resident filmed pouring liquid from window

Raining cats and dogs? No, more like raining urine.

Residents of Block 104 Lor 1 Toa Payoh recently captured on video one of their neighbours pouring an unknown liquid – suspected to be urine – out of their third-storey window.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident noted that an unpleasant smell, which bore a resemblance to urine, had been emanating from the ground floor of the block since last October.

The odour also bothered other residents throughout the Chinese New Year period.

The 45-year-old, together with fellow residents, decided to keep watch after they observed liquid being thrown out of a specific unit every morning.

On Feb 7, they managed to capture the culprit in the act.

The video was later uploaded to Facebook by Valiant Khong, who is purportedly a resident in the area.

In his post, Khong alleges that the litterbug would throw a host of unwanted items outside their window, including cigarette buds, tissue paper, food waste and sanitary pads, every morning between 5am and 6am.

Khong also said that complaints to the National Environment Agency (NEA) over the past months, in the hopes of catching the culprit, led only to warnings being issued, and that the problem still persisted.

The person behind the act, however, remains to be mystery.

When Shin Min visited the unit where the liquid was believed to be poured from, no one answered the door.

When reporters asked around, no one was sure of the identity of the occupants, with some saying they’ve never seen anyone coming out of the flat.

A camera labelled “NEA”, however, was seen outside the unit, according to Shin Min.