Tanjong Beach on Sentosa reopens for water activities

The water quality at Tanjong Beach has returned to normal and stable levels following the oil spill in June.

The last of Sentosa Island’s three beaches affected by a major oil spill in June is now ready to welcome visitors for swimming and sea activities.

Tanjong Beach, which was most impacted by the oil spill, reopened after regular monitoring indicated that water quality had returned to normal and stable levels, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said in a statement on Sept 3.

“This marks the full reopening of all beaches on Sentosa Island,” said SDC.

It expressed its gratitude to all workers, volunteers, island businesses and partner agencies involved in the cleanup and restoration.

“The successful reopening of Tanjong Beach ahead of the expected three months is a testament to the joint efforts and close collaboration among the various national agencies,” it said.

Sentosa’s Siloso Beach and Palawan Beach reopened on Aug 3 and Aug 17 respectively.

Water activities at the beaches on Sentosa, the Southern Islands and East Coast Park were suspended after a boat hit another vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 14, resulting in the oil spill that affected large swathes of the sea around Singapore.

The incident involved the Netherlands-flagged dredging boat Vox Maxima and the Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour, which was stationary.

While the cleanup of the beachfront at East Coast Park is complete, not all water activities have been given the green light to resume there.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said in a Facebook post on Aug 11 that the park’s visitors can resume “non-primary contact water sports” – which involve minimal contact with water – such as kayaking.

But NParks advised against swimming and primary contact water activities such as wakeboarding and stand-up paddling in the waters.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng wrote in a Facebook post on Aug 11 that swimming can only take place once the water quality stabilises.

He said: “If you’d like to swim, head to Changi Beach, Siloso Beach or Kusu Island.”

​The National Environment Agency has also allowed sea sports to resume on Kusu Island, he added.

Meanwhile, swimming and all water activities at Eagle Bay Beach on Lazarus Island resumed on Aug 13. Beach-front businesses such as those offering water activities were also back in operation.