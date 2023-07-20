Teen arrested with more than $34,000 in cash, multiple ATM cards on him

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were on patrol near Sandown Place on July 19 at about 11.10pm when they conducted their checks on the young man.

A spot check on an 18-year-old in Serangoon Gardens led to the discovery of more than $34,000 in cash, as well as a slew of automated teller machine (ATM) cards and SIM cards on him, leading to his arrest.

Besides finding the cash and cards on him, they also found four mobile phones and an Internet banking token, with the suspect unable to give a satisfactory explanation for possessing them.

Early investigations found that money from scam cases were deposited into the bank accounts that were linked to some of the recovered ATM cards.

The man is believed to have used them to make transactions on behalf of others, with these being linked to criminal activities.

He will be charged with the offence of dishonestly retaining stolen property, and if found guilty, faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Xie Xingmao, who is the commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division, said that criminal syndicates often depend on money mules to launder their criminal proceeds.

“Police will actively pursue and investigate those who do so. Individuals are reminded not to facilitate such transfers of illegal monies,” he added.