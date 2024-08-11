Teen felt like a zombie when drug fix became a daily one

There have been more cases of youth engaging in drug trafficking and abuse, and they are getting younger.

At first, the 15-year-old took methamphetamine once every two weeks after being introduced to it by friends outside of school.

The teen then took it weekly, and later, daily. The Secondary 3 student, whose studies suffered, became lethargic, felt like a zombie and lost weight.

The youth’s familial relationships were also strained. What saved the teen was getting caught by the authorities and being sent to a children’s home.

Ms Helga Foo, a social worker who works with Trybe, a social service agency that specialises in helping youth facing adversities, now counsels the teen via an after-care programme.

She said the teen has broken off ties with bad company, and has very clear goals – to focus on education and pursue a career in hospitality.

But Ms Foo is worried to see more young people taking drugs.

She said: “These drugs will affect their day-to-day functioning. And as they are at an age where their brain is developing, drugs can have a long-term effect on them.

“But it is not surprising they are taking drugs at a younger age, because social media gives them exposure to drugs and liberal attitudes.”

In July, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said there have been more cases of youth engaging in drug trafficking and abuse, and they were getting younger.

He said that in the first four months of 2024, 16 drug offenders who were below the age of 16 were arrested, compared with 24 such arrests in the whole of 2023.

Figures from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) annual statistics report showed that there was a near 17 per cent increase in young drug abusers arrested in 2023 compared with the figure in 2022.

Drug abusers below 30 form around 27 per cent of total drug abusers in Singapore.

The most recent survey by the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) in 2023 revealed that 18 per cent of 3,000 youth aged 13 to 29 said they knew someone who had taken drugs. This was up from 10.6 per cent in 2019.

A CNB spokesman said the youngest person arrested for drug consumption between 2019 and 2023 was an 11-year-old Singaporean in 2020.

In July, a 14-year-old girl suspected of drug abuse was arrested in an islandwide operation.

Ms Gwen Ho, a caseworker with the Youth Enhanced Supervision scheme, where low-risk youth offenders are placed under the care of social service agencies, said some youth below the age of 16 take drugs out of curiosity.

She added that some have friends who know older youth with access to drugs, while others meet strangers online who introduce them to drugs.

Ms Ho recalls helping a 15-year-old girl through her rehabilitation programme in 2020 after she was arrested by CNB for using methamphetamine.

The girl had used drugs to cope with relationship issues and felt distant from her family.

When the teen’s parents found out about her drug abuse, she felt misunderstood by them. She ran away from home, but her siblings found her.

Ms Ho said the girl’s parents learnt to talk to her, not just focusing on her drug use but on her overall well-being.