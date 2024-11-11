$1.4m drug bust in Tengah: 3 S'poreans arrested

Drugs seized by CNB in an operation in Plantation Crescent on Nov 7.

About $1.4 million worth of drugs were seized in an operation in Plantation Crescent on Nov 7, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Three Singaporeans were also arrested in the operation in Tengah estate, said CNB in a press statement on Nov 11.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the void deck of a residential block in Plantation Crescent, while a 44-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested when CNB officers raided a unit in the same block.

About 1,027g of cannabis and 513g of Ice were recovered from the 32-year-old man, said CNB.

A search of the unit saw the seizure of about 3,223g of cannabis, 7,626g of heroin, 2,339g of Ice, 235g of Ecstasy, five bottles of methadone, 2,590 Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to $9,250.

A subsequent search of a car that was driven by the 44-year-old man led to the recovery of about 95g of cannabis, 477g of heroin, 169g of Ice and three bottles of methadone.

According to CNB, the amount of heroin, cannabis and Ice seized in the operation could feed the addiction of about 6,200 drug abusers for a week.

It is an offence for a person – on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore – to traffic in a controlled drug or offer to traffic in a controlled drug, CNB said.

It is also an offence to carry out or offer to perform any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

A person found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of Ice or 500g of cannabis faces the mandatory death penalty.

CNB said investigations are ongoing.

“The efforts of the CNB officers in this operation had prevented a large haul of drugs from flowing into the streets, which if not stopped, would have impacted the lives of thousands of individuals,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, CNB’s director of intelligence.

“The harm and misery that drugs inflict on society is far-reaching. Drugs do not just affect an individual, they also destroy the lives of their families and loved ones. CNB will continue to hunt down these drug traffickers and neutralise them to stem the tide of drugs.”