Teen on train tilts phone for curious boy to see; netizens call act 'cute'

“So cute.”

That was the reaction of most netizens after watching a TikTok video of a teenager tilting his phone for a curious boy seated next to him on the train.

In the video shared on Thursday (Mar 3) by the teen’s friend, he can be seen smiling, before angling his phone screen towards the boy sitting next to him, who looks on intently.

According to MS News, Aloysius, the teenager in the video, said he and his friend were riding on the Circle Line train on Wednesday (Mar 1) when he saw the boy peeping at his screen.

Aloysius added that the boy reminded him of his younger self, when he also used to sneak a peek at other people’s phones.

He said that he decided to let the boy look at his TikTok feed, which he was scrolling at the time, until he arrived at his stop.

But Aloysius did not realise his friend had been recording the incident, until he saw the video himself.

He also did not expect the video to circulate so widely.

While he initially felt the response was “scary”, Aloysius said he's happy about the positive vibes the video is sending.