They're back: Long queues at Causeway over the weekend, 3 hours to clear Customs

Inevitably, it has returned. The traffic jam, the snaking queues, the three-hour wait just to get past Customs.

A week after the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border, the Causeway is a familiar sight once again.

Several photos of the congestion at the Singapore and Malaysia checkpoints were shared on social media over the weekend, capturing the hustle and bustle the areas have been long known for. Not to mention, a warning to those looking to head to Johor Baru for a shopping day.

One Singaporean who arrived at the Johor Bahru Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex at 6pm on Sunday, said he queued for 3.5 hours.

Nevertheless, he said the long queue did not dampen spirits: "Everyone is happy and in (good spirits)."

Similar scenes were witnessed on Friday night at the Woodlands Checkpoint, when it reportedly took about 1.5 hours to get across.