For three days, family had food from fridge which held dead rat

A family bought a bunch of greens from Giant, put it in the fridge, and didn’t take it out of the packet for days.

When they did, they said they found a dead rat inside.

Giant apologised and said it immediately started an investigation.

Facebook user Raymond Lim put up a post with a picture, showing the supermarket chain’s response as well, and later spoke to Shin Min Daily News.

He said his wife made the purchase from Giant in IMM on May 15, and the disgusting discovery three days later.

They then cleared the fridge, and threw away everything in it, including 1kg of bird's nest gifted by a friend.

He was reportedly unsatisfied with the reply from Giant, which offered a refund on all fresh and frozen items they bought that day.

Giant told Shin Min that the item was pre-packaged and sealed before it was delivered to them, and they were working with the supplier to find out how this could have happened.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) was also investigating.

The Facebook post attracted a range of comments, going all the way from the predictable “Eeeeeee… omg!!!” to “Poor little rat… Slow painful death” to “Full refund given, very good explanation and after sales service. What else you want?”