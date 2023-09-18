Three injured after taxi crashes into car, narrowly missing pedestrian in Moulmein Road

The taxi travelling at high speed crashes into the side of a car, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a taxi and a car near Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 2pm to the accident near the junction of Mandalay Road and Moulmein Road.

A video of the accident posted on ROADS.sg Facebook page shows the taxi travelling from Mandalay Road onto Moulmein Road.

It runs across Moulmein Road and crashes into the side of a black car going straight along the rightmost lane of the four-lane road.

The car is sent spinning onto the road divider and into a tree, kicking up a pile of dirt as it does so.

A pedestrian, who is walking along the grass verge, narrowly avoids being hit by the spinning car. As she turns away to avoid the car and cloud of dirt that it has thrown up, she falls on the verge.

The taxi, meanwhile, continues onto the adjacent road after hitting the car.

Police said a 61-year-old male car driver and his 45-year-old male passenger, as well as a 68-year-old male taxi driver were conscious when taken to hospital.

SCDF said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and another person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police said the taxi driver is assisting in investigations.