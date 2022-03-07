Three people hospitalised after accident leaves car overturned in Bukit Panjang
Three people have been hospitalised following an accident involving two cars on Monday (March 7) that left one overturned at a traffic junction in Bukit Panjang.
The police said they were alerted to the incident at 12.04pm at the junction of Bukit Panjang, Bukit Panjang Ring and Pending roads, next to a hawker centre and market.
A 56-year-old male driver, a 30-year-old female driver and a 28-year-old female passenger were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.
Photos and videos shared on social media show a black car overturned on the right-most lane of Pending Road, next to the traffic light at the junction.
A fire engine from the Singapore Civil Defence Force is seen at the scene of the accident which caused a jam in three directions.
The police said investigations are ongoing.
