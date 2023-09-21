 Tipper trucks sandwich two vans and a taxi in multi-vehicle collision along AYE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Tipper trucks sandwich two vans and a taxi in multi-vehicle collision along AYE

The accident involved two tipper trucks, two vans and a taxi, and left what appeared to be cement spilt on four of the vehicles and the road.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM @MUHAMADAPEK665/TIKTOK
Christie Chiu
Sep 21, 2023 10:43 pm

At least two people were taken to hospital on Thursday after a chain collision occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Tuas.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am and that it involved two tipper trucks, two vans and one taxi.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @muhamadapek665 on Thursday morning, debris, which appears to be cement, can be seen spilt over four vehicles and on three lanes of the expressway.

The police said that a 35-year-old female van driver and her 39-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that three people were taken to National University Hospital, but did not provide more information on the third injured person.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The number of fatal accidents increased by 61.4 per cent to 71 in the first half of 2023, from 44 in the same period last year.
