TNP goes fully digital

Look out for the new TNP from tomorrow!

Print has ceased but the story continues in the digital space.

We recognise that news is constantly breaking and developing, so we will keep you up to speed at tnp.straitstimes.com

Whether you are a busy executive on the go who wants a lighter read to give you a broad understanding of what is happening in Singapore and around the world; or the heartlander who appreciates a hyperlocal coverage of inspiring social stories, TNP is your news platform to go to.

Mr Eugene Leow, digital head of SPH Media's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said: "By making use of audience data, social media and video, the TNP team will be putting on their digital hats to arouse our audience's interest for stories in this digital age."