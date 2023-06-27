Toa Payoh dengue cluster grows to 172 cases

113 cases were detected in Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh in the past two weeks.

A dengue cluster in Toa Payoh has grown to a total of 172 cases, up by about 25 per cent from the 139 cases reported last week.

The National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website on Tuesday said the cluster at several Housing Board blocks and the Oleander Towers condominium in Lorong 1 and Lorong 2 Toa Payoh has a “relatively fast rate of transmission”, with 113 cases detected in the past two weeks.

A total of 216 dengue cases were reported in Singapore from June 18 to last Saturday, down from the 270 cases reported the week before.

There were 41 active dengue clusters, or areas with active transmission. Five of them were flagged as red alerts – high-risk areas with 10 or more cases – as at Monday.

The second-largest cluster, across several blocks at The Peak in Lorong 1A Toa Payoh, stood at 17 cases, with 13 cases recorded in the past two weeks.

The other three high-risk clusters were in Jurong East Street 32, two condominiums in Bishan – Faber Garden Condominium and The Gardens at Bishan – and the Grande Vista condo in Yio Chu Kang.

A total of 4,081 dengue cases in Singapore have been reported in 2023 as at last Saturday.

Dengue is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water.

“Everyone must take immediate action to suppress the Aedes mosquito population and break disease transmission,” NEA said on its website.

The Straits Times has contacted NEA for more information.

Meanwhile, the total number of Zika cases in Singapore remains at 21. There are no active Zika clusters.

Similar to dengue, the Zika virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito.