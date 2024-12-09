Bus driver, 8 passengers taken to hospital in Upper Thomson accident

Nine people, including a bus driver, were taken to the hospital after an accident involving two buses along Upper Thomson Road on Dec 8.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident near Shunfu Road Housing Board estate at 12.40pm.

In photos and videos posted on Facebook, a Tower Transit bus can be seen with a shattered windscreen behind an SBS Transit bus.

Three ambulances and a fire engine can be seen in the background.

A 46-year-old male bus driver and eight passengers, aged between 25 and 79, were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF assessed another two people for minor injuries, but both declined to be taken to hospital.

A 57-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.

In response to ST queries, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said its service 166 was stationary at the bus stop when it was rear-ended by another bus.

The bus captain and six passengers were hurt.

“Our team was at the hospital to extend our care and support to them and to render assistance as best we can,” she added.