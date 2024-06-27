 Traffic diversions for NE shows on June 29 and July 6, 13, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Traffic diversions for NE shows on June 29 and July 6, 13

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: MINDEF
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 27, 2024 09:48 am

In the lead-up to the National Day Parade, there will be three National Education shows – June 19 and July 6 and 13 – to be held at Padang.

The roads and lanes surrounding Padang will be closed to vehicles on those days.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, security officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays in the area are expected and motorists are advised to plan their routes early and avoid the affected roads. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be enforced and vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

Bus services plying the roads around Padang will also be affect by the National Education shows and will travel on alternative routes, skipping bus stops at Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

The public may call the organiser on 1800 637 2024 for inquiries.

ndp2024NATIONAL EDUCATIONnational day parade

Shazalina Salim

Assistant Digital Editor
slina@sph.com.sg
