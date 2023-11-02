 Trailer driver arrested for careless driving after accident with motorcycle along BKE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Trailer driver arrested for careless driving after accident with motorcycle along BKE

Trailer driver arrested for careless driving after accident with motorcycle along BKE
SCDF was alerted to the accident along the BKE towards Woodlands, before Turf Club Avenue exit, at about 6.25pm on Nov 1.PHOTOS: LIAH8676/TIKTOK, SANDHUSAAB0819/TIKTOK
Chin Hui Shan
Nov 02, 2023 08:43 pm

A 26-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt after his trailer truck collided with a motorcycle on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist, also 26, was taken to the hospital conscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the accident along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands, before Turf Club Avenue exit, at about 6.25pm.

SCDF added that a person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

In a TikTok video posted by user @liah8676, at least four people are seen directing vehicles to keep to the left on a busy expressway, while an SCDF ambulance and the trailer are seen on the rightmost lane.

The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel who were at the scene.
World

Woman in moving car crushed to death by fallen tree in KL

Related Stories

3 Singapore-registered supercars crash in Johor

Man taken to hospital after taxi collides into motorcycle on PIE

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in accident with lorry in Tuas; driver arrested

@liah8676

Accident #ridesafe #trailer #motor #woodlands

♬ Sad Music - Max-Music

In another TikTok video posted by user @sandhusaab0819, the driver’s cabin of the trailer is seen facing the opposite direction of traffic flow. It appears to be detached from the trailer.

Two lanes on the expressway are cordoned off with traffic cones, with a police car and an Emas Recovery vehicle parked near the trailer.

@sandhusaab0819

#viralvideo#woodland

♬ original sound - 😍SANDHU SAAB😍

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICACCIDENTSTRAFFIC/ROAD RULESROAD SAFETYTRAFFIC OFFENCES