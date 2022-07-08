 Train fault: Additional 15 minutes for travel between Jurong East and Kranji MRT stations, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Train fault: Additional 15 minutes for travel between Jurong East and Kranji MRT stations

SMRT said the train fault had been cleared and services were being progressively restored.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Aditi Bharade
Jul 08, 2022 07:28 pm

A train fault added 15 minutes of travel time in the evening between Kranji and Jurong East MRT stations on the North-South Line.

In a tweet at around 6.30pm on Friday (July 8), SMRT said the fault had been cleared, with services being progressive restored.

SMRT was also providing free regular bus services plying between Woodlands and Jurong East.

On Wednesday morning, a signal fault had disrupted services on the entire Thomson-East Coast Line in both directions for about 3½ hours, and left some commuters stuck on six stalled trains.

SMRT had said on Facebook that the fault started at 8.05am, affecting 19 trains on the nine-station stretch from Woodlands North to Caldecott. Train services had resumed progressively from 11.20am, and SMRT said free bus services and bus bridging services had ended at 11.45am.

On the Circle Line, the last train towards HarbourFront will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11.55pm.
Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji

