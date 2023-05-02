Two accidents in four days at junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green

This accident between two cars allegedly took place last Friday night.

The traffic junction at Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green has seen two accidents in the span of four days.

Photographs of both accidents show the signboard of the Institute of Mental Health in Buangkok Green in the background.

Last Friday night, three people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital after an accident involving two cars at the junction.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.15pm.

A 45-year-old male driver and two passengers aged 60 and 54 from the other car were conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

A photo of the accident circulating on social media shows the two cars side by side on the road after the collision.

In the photo, the bonnet of a dark-coloured car is badly damaged, with debris strewn across the junction.

Just days earlier, eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and bus service 43 at the same junction.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.35am last Tuesday, and that all eight people were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore told The Straits Times that the bus was going straight at the junction with the traffic light in its favour, and was unable to avoid colliding with the car, which was making a discretionary right turn.