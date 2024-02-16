Two cured meat products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Two cured meat products, Beretta Coppa (4 oz) and Beretta Antipasto (6 oz), have been recalled for suspected salmonella contamination.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall on two cured meat products sold here for suspected salmonella contamination.

The affected products, made in the United States, are Beretta Antipasto (6 oz) and Beretta Coppa (4 oz) and have respective expiry dates of April 29, 2024 and April 2, 2024.

This move comes after the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a notice on Feb 12 recalling the products.

SFA said on Feb 16 that it has directed the products’ importer, Indoguna (Singapore), to recall the products, the process of which is already ongoing.

According to the notice on FSIS’ website, both products are ready-to-eat meat charcuterie products.

The products were recalled in the US, as they may not have undergone enough processing, which may result in their contamination by foodborne pathogens.

Both of the affected Beretta products contain coppa, a cured meat product made from pork neck.

Salmonella is a type of pathogenic bacteria that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms including diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Consumers who have bought the products should not consume it.

Those who have eaten the products should seek medical advice if they have health concerns.

Those wish to find out more about salmonella may visit SFA’s website.