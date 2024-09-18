Recall of Gold Plum Vinegar from China

The Singapore Food Agency detected sulphur dioxide in Gold Plum Vinegar imported from China.

The presence of the allergen in the product imported by Goy Chiap Hin was not declared on the food packaging label.

SFA has directed the importer to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing.

Allergens such as sulphur dioxide in food can result in allergic reaction to individuals who are sensitive to it. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on the

packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Consumers who bought Golden Plum Vinegar and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them.

Those who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites and have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries regarding the product recall.