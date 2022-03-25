Two men injured in car accident along Cantonment Road

The police were alerted to the incident at 8.54pm on March 24, 2022.

Two men were injured after they were involved in a car collision along Cantonment Road on Thursday night (March 24).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 8.54pm.

Two male pedestrians, aged 21 and 22, were taken to the hospital. One of them was unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the incident at 8.55 pm and took two people to the Singapore General Hospital.

Saleswoman Carmen Wee, 40, was on her brisk walk around the area when she saw two people lying in the middle of the road.

She said: "I saw a car stopping about 20 metres away with the windscreen smashed in."

One of the cars involved in the collision. PHOTO: CARMEN YEE

She added that about 10 people were at the scene to help out.

"A few pedestrians took the initiative to try to lead the traffic to the leftmost lane so that oncoming vehicles will avoid the casualties.

"One motorbike rider also stopped a distance away, turned on the hazard lights and directed traffic," said Ms Wee.

She also saw four staff from the nearby vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre coming to the scene to provide first aid.

Ms Wee said: "Someone must have called for their help, so they brought over their emergency kit to attend to one of the men, who was bleeding."

Police investigations are ongoing.