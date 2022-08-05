Two men to plead guilty to helping couple involved in luxury goods scam flee the country

The two men each face two charges for assisting the escape of Pi Jiapeng (top left) and Pansuk Siriwipa (bottom left), who were involved in a luxury goods scam.

Two Malaysian men, accused of helping the couple involved in a luxury goods scam flee the country, have indicated their intention to plead guilty to their offences.

Mohamed Alias, 40, and Mohamad Fazli Abdul Rahman, 38, who appeared in court on Friday (Aug 5), each face two charges for assisting the escape of Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, and Singaporean Pi Jiapeng, 26.

The couple are said to have failed to deliver $32 million worth of goods to customers.

Fazli was given a new charge on Friday of conspiring with Alias to arrange for Ms Pansuk to hide in the container compartment of a Malaysia-registered lorry last month.

The men, who are both in remand, will return to court later this month.

At least 180 reports have been lodged against Ms Pansuk and Mr Pi since June, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said last month.

The victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the couple, who failed to deliver them.

Mr Pi was arrested in June for his suspected involvement in cheating offences.

His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

His wife, Ms Pansuk, was not arrested but was assisting the police with their investigations.

She surrendered her passport to the police on June 30.

The couple subsequently became uncontactable and warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against them.

SPF said they are working closely with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace the couple and the criminal proceeds.

If found guilty, the two men can receive a jail sentence of between six months and two years and a fine of up to $6,000 for each charge.