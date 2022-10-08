 Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled due to pesticide: SFA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled due to pesticide: SFA

Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled due to pesticide: SFA
Both products were imported from Indonesia.PHOTOS: SFA
Oct 08, 2022 03:35 pm

Ethylene oxide has been detected in two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, making a total of four products from the Indonesian brand recalled due to the pesticide.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday that it had directed Arklife Distributors to recall Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles.

The affected Mie Sedaap Soto flavour instant noodles has an expiry date of Dec 11, 2022 while the Mie Sedaap Curry flavour instant noodles product expires on February 22, 2023. Both products were imported from Indonesia.

SFA said it would continue to test other instant noodle products from the brand.

It is working with the importers and Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination.

"Should ethylene oxide be detected beyond the stipulated maximum levels, SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products," the agency said.

A total of 349 stalls across 40 coffeeshops and food courts were inspected.
Singapore

20 food stall owners warned for non-compliance to mask wearing

Related Stories

Food wholesaler Pisces Supplier fined $6,000 for illegally importing fruits and vegetables

Singaporeans allegedly smuggling fresh chicken from Johor

Bean curd maker fined $4,200 for failing to keep premises clean

Two other Mie Sedaap products were recalled on Thursday - its Korean Spicy Soup and Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles.

According to SFA, ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. Though it poses no immediate risk at low levels of consumption, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.

According to a report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, long-term exposure to ethylene oxide in humans can cause irritation of the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs, and damage to the brain and nervous system.

Exposure to ethylene oxide increases the risk of cancer, according to the same report.

SFA said consumers who have bought the affected products should seek medical advice if they have eaten them and have health concerns.

 

[𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋] Further to the recall of two Mie Sedaap spicy noodle products on 6 Oct 2022, SFA is recalling two...

Posted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday, October 7, 2022
More On This Topic
Metallic foreign matter found in goat cheese from France sold in S'pore, product recalled
Wafers, two sauces being recalled after SFA finds undeclared allergens in them

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYFOOD AND DRINK