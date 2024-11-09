The Banana Leaf Apolo, Shahi Briyani House suspended, fined

The Banana Leaf Apolo and Shahi Briyani House have had their licences suspended from Nov 8 to Nov 21, and are fined.

Two Little India eateries have been barred from operating for two weeks over hygiene lapses, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Nov 8.

Both The Banana Leaf Apolo, a well-known restaurant in Race Course Road specialising in Indian cuisine, and Shahi Briyani House in Rowell Road have had their licences suspended from Nov 8 to Nov 21, and are fined $1,000 and $1,100 respectively.

The Banana Leaf Apolo had accumulated 14 demerit points in a 12-month period for its dirty premises and appliances, and also for selling unclean food.

Shahi Briyani House had amassed 16 demerit points over a 12-month period for failing to keep its premises clean and from infestation, and not registering an employee.

Licensed food shops that accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled, said SFA in its website.

All food handlers and hygiene officers working in the suspended eateries must be re-certified for food safety before they are allowed to work there again.

To report poor food safety practices in eateries, go to SFA’s online feedback form at sfa.gov.sg/feedback, or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805-2871.