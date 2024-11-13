SFA suspends, fines Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar

The eatery, which had accumulated a total of 12 demerit points, was also fined $800.

A Tanjong Pagar Indian Muslim eatery has been suspended for about a month over two counts of not keeping its place free of infestation.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website that Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant, the Food Shop at 2 Lim Teck Kim Road, has been suspended from Nov 12 to Dec 9.

The eatery, which had accumulated a total of 12 demerit points, was also fined $800.

A check on Google threw up 580 reviews for the food establishment and a 3.8 rating – out of 5 – on the platform.

An eatery that chalks up 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have its licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled, said SFA.

The eatery’s food handlers and food hygiene officer must be re-certified for food safety before they can resume work.

In 2023, the eatery was also suspended for two weeks and fined $1,000, after accumulating 14 demerit points within 12 months for not keeping its place and chiller clean, as well as not registering an employee.

The public can report poor food safety practices in food establishments at sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call 6805-2871.