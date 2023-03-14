Two people taken to hospital after accident in Sixth Avenue

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a car and a lorry near 138 Sixth Avenue. PHOTO: CYKABLYATPEZDIT/SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM

Two people were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening following an accident involving a car and a lorry near 138 Sixth Avenue in Bukit Timah.

In a photo circulated online, the silver lorry is seen with the driver’s side of the front cabin badly damaged, while the sports utility vehicle’s bonnet is slightly dented as it sits on the centre divider of the road. Both lanes appear to be obstructed.

Both the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Sixth Avenue at about 6.10pm on Tuesday.

The police said a 49-year-old male lorry driver and his 35-year-old male passenger were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 43-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.