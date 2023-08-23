‘Uncle brushed his hand against the inside of my thigh and acted like nothing happened,’ says poly student

PHOTO: MAXWELL TRIES TO LIFT A LITTLE /TIKTOK

Maxwell took to TikTok on Tuesday after the incident happened on SBS bus service 184.

He is 17 and the man seemed to be in his 70s.

Maxwell, a Ngee Ann Polytechnic student, thought the senior citizen looked harmless enough.

That was, until, he allegedly touched him inappropriately.

"I felt violated and unsure of how to approach the situation at first seeing as I did not expect such an innocent-looking individual to perform such an act," he said.

Maxwell, who declined to give his surname, told AsiaOne that this was the first time something like this had happened to him.

In his video, a person can be seen sitting close to Maxwell with their knees almost touching each other.

Seated diagonally across him, the person can also be seen fidgeting with his hands.

Maxwell wrote: "This uncle sat diagonally opposite me, brushed his hand against the inside of my thigh and acted like nothing happened.

“I feel bloody violated."

@maxwellmrt im gonna start walking from clem to ngee ann instead now 💀💀 ♬ original sound - un𝚔own

Stating that he took bus 184 from Clementi MRT station to school, he said: "I am gonna start walking from Clementi to Ngee Ann instead now."

He also said that he is going to the authorities to make a report to ensure the man "does not repeat his inappropriate actions with potential future victims".

Some TikTok users were concerned about Maxwell's encounter.

“... I hope you’re not too shaken up by this incident and are doing ok,” said one person.

In response, Maxwell wrote: "Thanks man, it is what it is."

Some, though, made light of the situation.

“Do it back to him,” suggested a user.

Maxwell replied,” Eye for an eye, thigh for a thigh.”

Don’t please, he might enjoy that.