Jaywalker narrowly avoids getting hit by bus at Orchard

The woman was incredibly lucky to come out of the incident unscathed.PHOTO: ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK
Sep 17, 2024 10:46 am

A woman narrowly escaped getting run over by a double-decker bus after jaywalking at Orchard Turn, behind Wisma Atria.

The incident was captured on a passing vehicle's dashboard camera on Sept 13 at about 3pm and shared in the Facebook group Roads.sg.

In the video, the woman is seen wearing headphones and fails to look left for oncoming traffic while crossing the road.

Despite repeated honking by the dashcam driver, the woman does not register how close the approaching SMRT bus is until it is a mere metre away from her.

Fortunately, the bus captain manages to brake in time, avoiding a collision.

The woman appears shaken and raises her hand in an apologetic gesture before hurrying to safety.

Pedestrian’s close call with motorcyclist: Whose fault?

Several netizens commented that the woman was incredibly lucky to come out of the incident unscathed.

Others pointed out that listening to music while jaywalking is a recipe for disaster.

Facebook user Dennis Ng wrote: "Headphones or not, she was basically not looking for oncoming traffic at all."

Liz Tan commended the dashcam driver for sounding his horn and alerting the bus driver who managed to brake in time.

Netizen Edwin Pang commented: "The bus captain deserves a commendation from the bus company!"

