Unconscious woman taken to hospital after Jurong West accident; driver assisting with investigations

The accident happened at about 9.45am near Block 467 Jurong West Street 41 towards Jurong West Street 42.

A 63-year-old woman was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital, following an accident involving a van in Jurong West on Saturday morning.

It is understood that police officers were on patrol and spotted the accident involving a pedestrian and a van in Jurong West Street 41 towards Jurong West Street 42 at about 9.45am. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said separately that the accident happened near Block 467 Jurong West Street 41.

The woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and a 63-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

A photo that accompanied a Shin Min Daily News report of the accident showed a group of people tending to a person lying on the road in front of an ambulance, with a grey van nearby.

The woman’s nephew told the Chinese-language daily on Sunday morning that his aunt had suffered severe head injuries and had not regained consciousness.

Police investigations are ongoing.