Singapore

Uni student surprises crush with choir performance during lecture

SCREENGRABS: GRACEGLAZEE/TIKTOK
Feb 17, 2023 10:20 pm

“I could honestly never do that." 

This was the reaction of a netizen to a TikTok video shared on Wednesday (15 Feb), in which a student from a Singapore university confessed his love to his crush with the aid of a choir. 

The video was posted by user graceglazee, who is the friend of the girl being confessed to. 

A choir, comprising a group of students clad in matching pink and white outfits are seen singing in the video. 

The student, who prepared the performance, then offers some gifts to his crush. 

Comments in the video were mostly full of praises for the boy, describing his gesture to be “quite sweet” and "romantic". 

@graceglazee Thanks for the in class entertainment 🤭❤️ #school #schoollife #Love #Relationship ♬ original sound - Graceglazee

Many were naturally curious to know the outcome of the proposal.

One asked: "So did she accept him?"

The video has received over 12,000 likes, and shared over 1,000 times.

