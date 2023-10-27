 Van driver lane splits on AYE, chases after motorcyclist who flashed middle finger, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Van driver lane splits on AYE, chases after motorcyclist who flashed middle finger

SCREENGRABS via FACEBOOK
Oct 27, 2023 06:38 pm

In a blatant and bizarre case of road rage, a Malaysian-plated van was seen driving in between lanes after being taunted by a pair of motorcyclists on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (Oct 26).

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante. In the clip, multiple motorcyclists can be seen riding in between the two right-most lanes on a congested AYE. 

As they ride past a white Hyundai Starex van, one of the riders raises his right hand and makes an abusive middle-finger gesture to the driver.

This prompts the van driver to cut into the middle of the lanes as well, in order to chase the motorcyclist.

In doing so, it weaves past vehicles, including a minibus that is forced to steer left to avoid a collision. 

It is unclear why the motorcyclist made a rude gesture at the driver, and whether the driver caught up with the rider.

Singapore

5 motorists charged with traffic offences that injured road users

Facebook users were less than impressed with the van driver's actions.

“Everyone is trying to avoid getting their vehicles damaged by that driver," read one comment.

