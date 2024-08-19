VEP information counter opens at Woodlands industrial park

A photo of the office in JB, as shared by a Singapore motorist.

Lo and behold!

Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) information office in Singapore has opened – without fanfare or even an online announcement by TCSens, the vendor appointed by the Malaysian authorities to handle VEP queries from Singapore drivers.

The office location – 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 – was shared by CNA, which obtained the information from an employee at TCSens office in Johor's Danga Bay.

The board listing the building's occupants showed Level 3 to be occupied by "MY VEP PTE LTD".

Private-hire driver Jackson Tan told CNA that he found out about the office's address from a friend who went to TCSens' Johor Bahru office.

TNP reported on Aug 12 about a local company offering to handle VEP applications for Singaporeans. Innox Group does the legwork for applicants for $138 (before GST).

The deadline for foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia to have the mandatory VEP is Oct 1.

Motorists without a VEP can be fined up to RM2,000 ($594) or jailed for up to six months.