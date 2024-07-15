Video of NS enlistment strikes a chord with netizens

TikTok user @ juniihuee09 documented her brother's enlistment process on her TikTok, sparking a wave of NS nostalgia from netizens.

A TikToker's hilarious take on her brother's enlistment day has sparked a wave of national service nostalgia online, with many comparing notes on how different things are these days.

TikTok user @juniihuee09, who documented the whole enlistment process on her TikTok, took viewers along for the journey, from the ferry ride to Tekong to the air-conditioned tour bus that whisked families around the island.

"My brother is totally not feeling it," @juniihuee09 jokes in the video, capturing her brother's less-than-thrilled expression at the SAF Ferry Terminal. "He has been dreading this day for days."

The tour included glimpses of the obstacle courses, a peek at the recruits' gear and showcase of the bunks where the soldiers-to-be would spend their nights.

"I had to sit on it and try. And stupid me had to bounce on it and hit my head," she says and laughs.

Afterwards, @juniihuee09 gives the meal of rice, sambal, long beans and chicken wing a thumbs up: "The food was okay, the chilli was great."

Of course, no enlistment day is complete without a few tears.

"It's actually quite emotional," @juniihuee09 shares in the video, adding that she wasn't the only one reaching for the tissues when the enlistees bade their families farewell.

Her TikTok clip struck a chord with netizens, many of whom chimed in with their own NS flashbacks.

One user, who enlisted three decades ago, remarked on how different the experience is now.

Others couldn't resist pointing out that the pristine bunks on display were a far cry from the reality of army life.

“The bunk y'all saw is the super clean and nice version of it,” the comment read. “See those we actually live in.”

Some other TikTokers who had enlisted during the pandemic lamented missing out on the traditional first-day experience with loved ones.

“We had to go to Tekong alone and did not experience the first day with our loved ones,” said one user.

Others, however, said it wasn’t all bad as the pandemic meant a more “relaxed” Tekong experience.

While Tekong might not be topping anyone's holiday destination list anytime soon, one thing's for sure: It's a rite of passage that stays with you long after you've hung up your boots.