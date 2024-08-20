'Don't mess with me': Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin explodes during livestream in S'pore

Hsu patiently answered questions about the $68 product until things went south when one viewer accused him of dishonest dealing.

Local influencer Silver Ang probably wasn't expecting fireworks when she invited Hsu Nai-lin to join her TikTok livestream on Aug 18.

But things turned dramatic when the 64-year-old Taiwanese TV host lost his cool after being called a "scammer" by an online commenter.

The livestream, promoting a wellness product Hsu claimed to use himself, started innocently enough.

Hsu's reaction was immediate and explosive.

"I used the product and found that it's effective, that's why I wanted to introduce it to everyone," he lashed out, slamming the product down on the table. "How much do you think I earn from you for $68?"

He went on to highlight his affection for Singapore, revealing he visits every one to two months to conduct livestreams despite the significant travel costs.

"Do I need to scam anyone? What can I scam from you?" he fumed.

While the offending commenter was eventually reported to the platform's admin, Hsu's anger continued to simmer.

He threatened to physically retaliate if he ever encountered the commenter offline, stating that if he knew who the person was and met them on the streets, he would “definitely hit them".

He admitted to having a "bad temper" and briefly left the livestream to cool down.

But his frustration was still evident upon his return, urging Ang to screengrab the comment so he could sue the commenter.

Pointing directly at the camera, he issued a stern warning: "I have money to get a lawyer, let me tell you… If you don't mess with me, I won't mess with you. If you mess with me, I will never let you go! Understand?"

A clearly flustered Ang tried to salvage the situation, thanking Hsu for visiting Singapore.

“No matter what, we are thankful to Nai-lin for coming to Singapore to let us see you,” she said.